Who is Mangesh Yadav? Left-arm speedster from MP T20 League joins Virat Kohli's RCB at Rs 5.2 crore

Mangesh Yadav emerged as one of the biggest uncapped stories of the IPL 2026 auction after Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought the left-arm pacer for Rs 5.2 crore. Here’s a look at who he is, his MP T20 League rise, and why RCB invested big.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) went all in at the IPL 2026 auction, dropping a whopping Rs 5.20 crore to grab uncapped left-arm fast bowler Mangesh Yadav. Here’s a guy who’s been making waves in the domestic scene, especially in the MP T20 League, and the moment his name came up, you could feel the tension in the room. RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) both wanted him, and the bidding just took off. By the time it hit one crore, everyone knew this wasn’t just about filling a slot — both teams saw Yadav as someone who could really make a difference.

RCB finally outlasted SRH, raising the paddle at Rs 5.20 crore. Just like that, Yadav became one of the priciest uncapped Indian players this season. That kind of money doesn’t happen by accident. Left-arm pacers like him are gold in T20 cricket — they attack from angles that unsettle right-handed batters, especially early on and at the death.

RCB’s scouts clearly noticed how he swings the new ball and mixes up his pace in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League. Instead of playing it safe with a big name, they bet big on his upside.

For RCB, always on the hunt for reliable Indian fast bowlers to back up their powerhouse batting, this move feels bold and smart. Yadav gives their pace attack some much-needed balance and lets their international stars breathe a little easier. Virat Kohli and the team management have shown real trust in Yadav, hoping he can take that domestic fire and light up the IPL. This move doesn’t just fill a spot — it shows RCB is serious about fixing their bowling with young Indian talent. Now, all eyes are on Yadav to see if he can turn all that promise into a breakout IPL season.

