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Who is Manav Suthar? Rajasthan all-rounder who impressed Rohit-Virat during 2023 World Cup camp makes India Test debut

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Who is Manav Suthar? Rajasthan all-rounder who impressed Rohit-Virat during 2023 World Cup camp makes India Test debut

Manav Suthar's journey to India's international debut is a story of perseverance and talent. The all-rounder, who impressed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the 2023 ODI World Cup camp, hails from a village near the India-Pakistan border and has steadily risen through the ranks.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 03:24 PM IST

Who is Manav Suthar? Rajasthan all-rounder who impressed Rohit-Virat during 2023 World Cup camp makes India Test debut
Kuldeep Yadav handed Suthar his first Test cap. (Courtesy: X/BCCI)
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Manav Suthar, Rajasthan’s spin-bowling all-rounder, finally got his chance in India’s Test team on Saturday as he debuted in the one-off game against Afghanistan at Mullanpur. Team management picked him over Harsh Dubey, making it clear they expect Suthar, just 23, to play a big part in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Kuldeep Yadav handed Suthar his first Test cap. Suthar comes in with solid numbers — he’s played 29 first-class matches and grabbed 129 wickets. He’s also India’s first specialist spin Test debutant since Axar Patel back in 2021.

Aside from his first-class games, Suthar’s got experience in 25 List-A matches and 29 T20s. He was even part of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026, playing 4 matches and taking 2 wickets. It’s worth mentioning — for the first time since November 2010, India played a Test without both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Before the match, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir kept his cards close. He didn’t reveal if Dubey or Suthar would play, only saying whoever got picked would have a big role in the two Sri Lanka Tests. He told reporters, “This is probably the only Test where we can really look at someone who could be our fourth spinner. We’re off to Sri Lanka after this, and might need to carry four spinners. So it’s a great chance to try someone who can be a long-term option.”

Suthar’s sharpened his skills in Chennai’s TNCA first-division league, and he looks up to Ashwin as his cricketing idol. Ashwin himself praised Suthar, saying, “What sets Manav Suthar apart is pretty obvious. It’s not just how he rotates or overspins the ball, it’s the speed it spins too. He’s got a clear edge alongside Harsh Dubey on that front.”

India won the toss at Mullanpur and decided to bat first against Afghanistan. Captain Shubman Gill said, “Preparation’s been good. Got a couple of days where I actually managed to sleep. We’ve nine more Tests coming up, quite a few at home.” Sai Sudharsan kept his place at No.3, beating out Devdutt Padikkal for the spot.

IND vs AFG playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammad Saleem.

Also read| 'Standout candidate with enough experience': Ajit Agarkar reveals why Shreyas Iyer replaced Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain

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