Who is Malolan Rangarajan? RCB's newly appointed women's team head coach ahead of WPL 2026

RCB has made a surprise move by appointing former Tamil Nadu all-rounder Malolan Rangarajan as the new head coach of the women’s team ahead of WPL 2026. With years of experience inside the RCB setup, his elevation marks a major shift as the franchise prepares for a crucial new season.

RCB's women's team has undergone a significant transformation with the announcement of the WPL retention for 2026. The franchise has appointed Malolan Rangarajan as the new head coach, set to commence his duties with the IPL 2026 season. Having served as an assistant to the support staff at RCB for the past six years, Malolan steps into this role, succeeding Luke Williams, who guided the team to their first WPL title in 2024 before stepping down due to other coaching commitments. This promotion marks a fresh chapter for the RCB Women’s team, especially in light of the franchise's recent achievements.

Who is Malolan Rangarajan?

Malolan Rangarajan is a seasoned figure within RCB, having previously held the positions of head of scouting and assistant coach in 2025. A former first-class cricketer, he distinguished himself by claiming 136 wickets across 47 matches. Additionally, he showcased his reliability as a batsman, amassing 1,379 runs in 47 first-class games at an average of 28.14.

In T20 matches, he made just two appearances, scoring a total of 28 runs and failing to take any wickets. Throughout his playing career, this cricketer, hailing from Chennai, represented Uttarakhand, South Zone, and Tamil Nadu. After retiring in 2019, he became an integral part of the RCB’s WPL coaching staff, where he is expected to build strong relationships with the players while guiding and mentoring the team.

Malolan has also taken a leading role in the hinterland scouting initiative, a strategy that delves deeper into the Indian cricketing scene to uncover talents that might otherwise go unnoticed.

“I’m very excited and honoured to be appointed head coach of the women’s team. I want to acknowledge Luke’s contribution and impact, which led to RCB’s title win in 2024. The upcoming mega auction presents an exciting challenge, giving us the chance to shape the next phase of the squad while having a strong core to consider for retentions,” Rangarajan said about his appointment.

“Over the past three years, I’ve developed a great working relationship with Smriti, as well as the coaching and support staff, and I look forward to continuing that partnership to deliver the success that RCB fans deserve,” he added.

The WPL is scheduled to take place a month earlier than usual in 2026 -- shifting from January to February -- as India prepares to co-host the men's T20 World Cup alongside Sri Lanka during the February-March period.

