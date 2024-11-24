She first appeared as a sports auctioneer in 2021 by hosting a Pro Kabaddi League player auction.

The IPL 2025 mega auction will begin on Sunday (November 24) and continue till Monday (November 25) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The auction is scheduled to commence at 3 PM IST. Auctioneer Mallika Sagar will have the hammer in her hand to decide the fate of hundreds of players on the auction table. But who is she?

She is a Mumbai-based art collector and auctioneer. Mallika is a prominent figure in the world of auctions. In December 2023, she conducted the IPL 2024 auction in Kochi. The 49-year-old also took over the role from Hugh Edmeades at the 2024 mini-auctions after successfully overseeing the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction.

Hailed from a well-to-do business family, she is a partner at Art India Consultants and has extensive experience conducting auctions with Pundoles, a renowned Mumbai-based art gallery. According to the reports, Mallika Sagar’s net worth is around USD 15 million or around Rs 126 crore. She graduated with a degree in art history at the Bryn Mawr College in Philadephia. Mallika pursued her career in the field of art auctioneering. In 2023, Mallika achieved a milestone by becoming the first Indian individual to lead an auction for an Indian T20 league.

In 2001, she began her career at Christie’s, a prominent international auction house in New York City. She eventually became the first Indian woman auctioneer to serve for Christie’s when she was assigned the job role at 26. She first appeared as a sports auctioneer in 2021 by hosting a Pro Kabaddi League player auction. Mallika became the first female auctioneer to host a Pro Kabaddi League auction. Auctioneers like Richard Madley and Hugh Edmeades have been familiar faces at IPL auctions, but now Mallika has cemented her place in this prestigious arena.