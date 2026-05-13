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Who is Macneil Hadley Noronha? Chennai Super Kings sign Karnataka all-rounder as Ramakrishna Ghosh replacement

Chennai Super Kings have signed Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Hadley Noronha as the replacement for injured Ramakrishna Ghosh for the remainder of IPL 2026. The young cricketer impressed in domestic tournaments with his batting performances and now gets a major opportunity on the IPL stage with CSK.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 13, 2026, 09:51 PM IST

Who is Macneil Hadley Noronha? Chennai Super Kings sign Karnataka all-rounder as Ramakrishna Ghosh replacement
Courtesy: X/@ChennaiIPL
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Chennai Super Kings have signed Macneil Hadley Noronha as a replacement for Ramakrishna Ghosh for the rest of the 2026 Indian Premier League season. Ghosh had just started to find his feet in the IPL, making his debut this year against Mumbai Indians. Unfortunately, a fractured foot sidelined him, forcing CSK to look for reinforcements.

Ghosh’s only appearance came at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where he managed to pick up the huge wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. That performance was promising, but fate intervened — he sustained his injury during that very match. With Ghosh officially out, the Super Kings wasted no time and brought in Noronha to fill the gap.

So, who exactly is Macneil Hadley Noronha? At 24, Noronha is one of Karnataka’s most exciting young all-rounders. He bats right-handed, bowls off-spin, and has already turned heads with his performances at the domestic level. Last season, he topped the run charts in the U23 Elite Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2024-25, piling up a remarkable 1,037 runs at an average touching 80 — including three stunning centuries, with a career-best 345.

Also read| RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli creates history, breaks massive record shared with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma

His hot streak continued in the Maharaja Trophy 2025, where he starred for the Mangaluru Dragons and was central to their title win. Noronha smashed 253 runs in 13 games at a blistering strike rate of 148.82 and chipped in with 10 wickets. In the final against Hubli Tigers, he took two key wickets, showing he’s got ice in his veins when it matters most. All those performances put him on the selectors’ radar, and he soon found himself in the Karnataka squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In that tournament, Noronha played three matches. He scored 58 runs and picked up a wicket, with his standout showing coming against Tripura — 34 off just 21 balls and a crucial wicket to go with it. His ability to deliver with both bat and ball makes him a genuine asset, especially for a team looking to shake up its fortunes late in the tournament.

It’s no secret that CSK are dealing with their fair share of injury woes this season. MS Dhoni is still out, nursing a calf injury. Recently, Khaleel Ahmed and Ayush Mhatre got ruled out as well, adding to the growing list, and Nathan Ellis hadn’t even had a chance to take the field before his tournament ended prematurely. Despite these setbacks, Chennai sits fifth in the 2026 IPL standings, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Bringing in a dynamic player like Noronha is just what they need—someone who can plug the gaps and maybe, just maybe, give the Super Kings that extra push towards another title chase.

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