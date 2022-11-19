Who is Laxman Sivaramakrishnan? Former Team India spinner’s name pops up for Chief Selector post

L Sivaramakrishnan | File Photo

Former Indian international cricketer and current commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan is reported in the running for the role of Team India’s Chief Selector. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday sacked the entire selection committee including Chief Selector Chetan Sharma after recent performances of the Men’s team did not live up to the expectations of the board.

Sivaramakrishnan is rumoured to be applying for the Chief Selector post. This is not the first time that the former Madras cricketer will be eyeing the role of the head of BCCI selection committee. Sivaramakrishnan was earlier reported to be in the running to succeed MSK Prasad. He had strong backing from his home state Tamil Nadu and former International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman N Srinivasan.

Speculation has begun regarding the new selection committee after the Chetan Sharma-led selectors were fired following the T20 World Cup 2022 and Asia Cup 2022 debacles. Unsatisfactory management of pace ace Jasprit Bumrah’s injury is also being seen as one of the reasons behind the selector’s removal.

Who is Laxman Sivaramakrishnan?

A right-arm leg spinner, Sivaramakrishnan bowled turning deliveries at a time when leg spinners were considered a luxury in world cricket. Popularly known as Siva or LS, he first burst into the scene as a 12-year-old with a spell of 7 wickets for just 2 runs in a Madras inter-school championship match.

At 15 years of age, he was a part of the Under-19 India squad in 1980. He made a memorable first class debut aged just 16 with a 7/28 spell in 1981/82 Ranji Trophy quarter final against Delhi.

He broke into the Indian Test team at just 17 years and 118 days, becoming the youngest debutant at the time and having played only three first class matches.

His most memorable performance came in his second Test where he took India to an eight-wicket win against England in Bombay, picking up 12 wickets in the match. He was also the leading wicket taker at the World Championship of Cricket in Australia.

A decline in form cut short his promising India career. Sivaramakrishnan continued to play first class cricket and transformed into a batter in the later years. He won the Ranji trophy with Tamil Nadu in 1987/88, making three hundreds in the season.

Sivaramakrishnan has also been part of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings as the spin bowling coach in the 2018 season. He was named in the ICC cricket committee as players’ representative in 2013.

BCCI invites applications for national selectors

The BCCI has invited applications for posts in the senior national selection committee. The recently sacked selectors Chetan Sharma (North zone), Harvinder Singh (Central Zone), Sunil Joshi (South Zone) and Debasish Mohanty (East Zone) had the shortest stint in recent memory ending terms in a year or less. Normally, national selectors stay on board for four years.

