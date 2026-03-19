Who is Lalit Modi? Cricket’s most controversial mind returns with 'call me' remark to Kavya Maran amid Abrar Ahmed row

The IPL founder and ex-BCCI vice-president is back in theadlines after a cheeky 'call me' remark to Kavya Maran during the Abrar Ahmed controversy. Known for bold moves and legal battles, Modi again sparks debate across cricket with his latest social media intervention, drawing worldwide attention.

Cricket isn't just runs and wickets—especially when it's Lalit Modi and Kavya Maran making headlines. This week, the sport's right back where it thrives: tangled up in franchise business and geopolitics. Everyone’s talking about Sunrisers Leeds snapping up Pakistani mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed—remember, that team’s owned by Indians—and an enigmatic three-word message from Lalit Modi himself: “Call me.”

Who’s stirring the pot? The man who shaped modern cricket

You've got to know Lalit Modi to get the drama here. The guy practically invented the IPL. Back in 2008, he turned cricket on its head—bollywood stars, big money, T20 fireworks. People called him the “Architect of Modern Cricket.” But his reign crashed fast and hard. The BCCI suspended him in 2010 after some ugly allegations—financial irregularities, tax issues, money laundering—and banned him for life. He’s been holed up in London ever since, still a loud voice in cricket, always ready to drop a sharp line about “managing optics and building empires.” Folks pay attention, but not always with trust.

The Abrar Ahmed circus

This whole mess kicked off at The Hundred 2026 auction in London. Sunrisers Leeds—owned by Sun Group, who also run Sunrisers Hyderabad under Kavya Maran—landed Abrar Ahmed for a jaw-dropping £190,000 (about Rs 2.34 crore).

The England and Wales Cricket Board says teams can’t discriminate based on nationality, so, no problem officially. But, since the Mumbai attacks in 2008, Indian-owned franchises have basically steered clear of Pakistani players. Sunrisers Leeds broke that “unwritten rule.” Fans lost it. Social media exploded so badly that the team's official account went offline for a while—just flooded by angry reports. Then, Sunil Gavaskar unleashed a scathing column calling out “blood money,” claiming that paying Pakistani players helps bankroll the Pakistani military and indirectly risks Indian soldiers’ lives. On the other side, coach Daniel Vettori doubled down with a straight-up cricket argument: Abrar’s got world-class T20 skills, end of story.

Enter Modi: with sarcasm and style

Lalit Modi couldn’t resist. He jumped on social media, sending a video message straight to Kavya Maran, mixing big brother advice with a jab at how her team handled the backlash.

“Investing Rs 2.34 crore in a Pakistani player when fans are already fuming? I know a thing or two about managing optics and building empires. Call me.”

Modi’s dig nailed the dilemma—Indian owners in international leagues like The Hundred or SA20 aren’t just following local rules; they’ve got a massive Indian fanbase watching every move, hyper-aware of politics and patriotism.

So, what now?

That “Call me” from Modi—it’s not just a taunt. The guy still shapes the conversation. Whether or not he’s actually invited to solve anything, his words crank up the debate: can sports ever escape regional politics? Kavya Maran’s got a real headache—she needs to justify her pick with Abrar Ahmed while dodging flak from Indian fans who feel let down. In franchise cricket, as Modi knows too well, the public image matters way more than the score. Every decision is a test between business, passion, and national pride.

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