Who is Kulwant Khejroliya? Meet GT’s unexpected pick for high-pressure Qualifier 1 clash against RCB

After winning the Toss, GT skipper Shubman Gill announced the replacement of Arshad Khan in the Playing XI for the crucial Qualifier 1 match against RCB. Know more about Kulwant Khejroliya, who is an ex-RCBian.

Know more about Gujarat's pick, Kulwant Khejroliya, who replaced Arshad Khan in the crucial RCB vs GT clash. (Pic Credits: Instagram/kulwantkhejroliya_official)

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill surprised everyone after he included Kulwant Khejroliya in the Playing XI for the important Qualifier 1 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Kulwant was included as a replacement for Arshad Khan in the Playing XI and played his first match of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This is his 9th match overall in the league, having begun his IPL career in 2018 with RCB.

''We’re gonna bowl first. It looks like a good wicket, but there is a bit of dew in the second innings. We have one change. Kulwant comes in place of Arshad Khan,'' Shubman said after winning the Toss.

Who is Kulwant Khejroliya?

Hailing from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, Kulwant was born on March 13, 1992. The left-arm medium pacer has represented Delhi and Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket. He first captivated attention in 2017 when the Mumbai Indians (MI) signed him after an impressive season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, he didn't play even a single game.

Later, he moved to RCB after his stellar performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2018. He was signed for Rs 85 lakh. He was associated with RCB for two seasons and played five matches for the team.

In 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed him for Rs 20 lakh, and for the franchise, he played two matches. He also joined the Delhi Capitals (DC) later but did not feature in any match.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, Kulwant was signed by GT and played just one match in that edition. After being named in the Playing XI of the crucial match tonight, all eyes will be on him as he faces his former franchise at the HPCA Stadium.