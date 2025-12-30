FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Actress who made shocking revelation about Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav

Actress Khushi Mukherjee has sparked a controversy with her recent remarks on Team India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Know the whole story here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 04:18 PM IST

Actress Khushi Mukherjee, who is also known for her bold fashion and captivating interviews, has sparked a controversy with her recent remarks on Team India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Khushi has recently claimed that SKY used to text her frequently in the past. In a viral video, Khushi revealed that many Indian cricketers were after her, specifically Suryakumar Yadav but she does not wish to pursue any link up with him. ''Many cricketers were after me. Suryakumar Yadav used to message me a lot, but we don't talk much now. I don't even want to be linked, and I don't like any link-ups. So, there really isn't any,'' she said in the viral video. 

Who is Khushi Mukherjee?

Born on November 24, 1996, Khushi Mukherjee began her acting career in the South Indian film industry. She made her debut with a Tamil film titled Anjali Thurai, which was released in 2013. After working in a couple of films in the Telugu language, she finally got a role in a Hindi film titled Shringar.

She rose to fame when she participated in a couple of MTV reality shows like Splitsvilla 10 and Love School 3. Apart from this, she has also worked in TV shows like Devika, Baalveer, and Jai Bajrangbali. She also made headlines for her blunt statements and bold fashion sense.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav is yet to comment on the ongoing controversy. The Indian T20I skipper is currently on a break from international cricket after clinching a series against South Africa. In February next year, he will be leading the side for the ICC T20I World Cup 2026.

Before this, he will also feature in two matches in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He will be seen playing for Mumbai and will feature in the last two group stage matches against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

