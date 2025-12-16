Who is Kartik Sharma? Rajasthan teen becomes joint most expensive uncapped player in IPL history, bought by CSK for Rs 14.20 crore

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group gets BIG investment of Rs 60065 crore from this govt company, its business is...

Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: From 'honey masks to hydration' for glowing, healthy skin

IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition - Know about the disease

Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take dig at RR, say, ‘Cameron cancelling his...’

Shashi Tharoor's increasing distance from the Grand Old Party

Manju Warrier breaks silence after ex-husband Dileep's acquittal in sexual assault case: 'Justice will be complete only when...'

Global Exchanges Push Back on SEC Tokenization Exemption

Shalini Passi stuns at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 with Judith Leiber polar bear clutch; its worth Rs…

Inside Sejal Kumar’s simple wedding: Here’s why influencer chose graceful saree over heavy bridal wear, SEE pics

Bondi Beach shooter Sajid Akram was originally from Hyderabad? Here's what Telangana Police said

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: From 'honey masks to hydration' for glowing, healthy skin

Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: 'honey masks to hydration'

IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition - Know about the disease

IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition

Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take dig at RR, say, ‘Cameron cancelling his...’

Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take di

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs

Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques

From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most underrated performances in Hindi cinema in 2025

From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Who is Kartik Sharma? Rajasthan teen becomes joint most expensive uncapped player in IPL history, bought by CSK for Rs 14.20 crore

Kartik Sharma scripted IPL history as the 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan became the joint most expensive uncapped player ever. Chennai Super Kings secured his services for Rs 14.20 crore at the IPL auction, underlining their big bet on young Indian talent.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 05:21 PM IST

Who is Kartik Sharma? Rajasthan teen becomes joint most expensive uncapped player in IPL history, bought by CSK for Rs 14.20 crore
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chennai Super Kings just made waves at the IPL 2026 mini-auction. They went all-in on 19-year-old Kartik Sharma, a wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, dropping an eye-popping Rs 14.20 crore on him. That’s not just a big number—it ties the record for the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history. And get this: earlier the same day, CSK matched that price for another rising star, Prashant Veer.

It’s wild when you think about it. Kartik started the day with a base price of just Rs 30 lakh, but his stock soared fast. He’s not just any young player—he’s got that rare mix: power hitting in the middle order and the reliability of a wicketkeeper. Clearly, franchises see something special in him.

When Kartik’s name came up, the auction room lit up. Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants jumped in right away, but once the bidding crossed Rs 2 crore, things got real. CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders locked horns, both desperate to land him. The numbers kept climbingRs 5 crore, Rs 8 crore, then double digits. KKR blinked at Rs 13 crore and dropped out, but then Sunrisers Hyderabad made a surprise late entry, pushing the drama even further. In the end, CSK wouldn’t let go. They closed the deal at Rs 14.20 crore.

So, who’s Kartik Sharma? Only 19, but already a standout in domestic cricket. He bats in the middle order (usually at 4 or 5) for Rajasthan and has built a reputation for clearing boundaries with ease. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, he smashed 16 sixes in just five matches—tied for the most in the tournament. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he hit 11 more. The guy just loves sending balls into the stands.

His form hasn’t gone unnoticed. In the Ranji Trophy, he hammered three centuries. Even legends like Kevin Pietersen have shared his six-hitting highlights, and Ravichandran Ashwin called out his fearless approach. That’s the kind of buzz you want around a young player.

For CSK, grabbing Kartik Sharma—and Prashant Veer too—signals something big. They’re rebuilding their core Indian batting lineup, betting on young, aggressive finishers who fit today’s T20 game. They see Sharma as a future star, someone who can make an immediate impact and grow into a long-term finisher.

When you add it up, CSK spent Rs 28.40 crore on just these two uncapped talents. They’re not just thinking about this season—they’re betting on the next generation of Indian cricket, and they want to be ahead of the curve.

Also read| Who is Auqib Nabi Dar? J-K uncapped star pacer sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.40 crore after fierce IPL 2026 auction war

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: From 'honey masks to hydration' for glowing, healthy skin
Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: 'honey masks to hydration'
IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition - Know about the disease
IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition
Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take dig at RR, say, ‘Cameron cancelling his...’
Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take di
Shashi Tharoor's increasing distance from the Grand Old Party
Shashi Tharoor's increasing distance from the Grand Old Party
Manju Warrier breaks silence after ex-husband Dileep's acquittal in sexual assault case: 'Justice will be complete only when...'
Manju Warrier on ex-husband Dileep's acquittal in sexual assaut case
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most underrated performances in Hindi cinema in 2025
From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jor
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and more who tied the knot in style
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement