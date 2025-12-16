Who is Kartik Sharma? Rajasthan teen becomes joint most expensive uncapped player in IPL history, bought by CSK for Rs 14.20 crore

Kartik Sharma scripted IPL history as the 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan became the joint most expensive uncapped player ever. Chennai Super Kings secured his services for Rs 14.20 crore at the IPL auction, underlining their big bet on young Indian talent.

Chennai Super Kings just made waves at the IPL 2026 mini-auction. They went all-in on 19-year-old Kartik Sharma, a wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, dropping an eye-popping Rs 14.20 crore on him. That’s not just a big number—it ties the record for the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history. And get this: earlier the same day, CSK matched that price for another rising star, Prashant Veer.

It’s wild when you think about it. Kartik started the day with a base price of just Rs 30 lakh, but his stock soared fast. He’s not just any young player—he’s got that rare mix: power hitting in the middle order and the reliability of a wicketkeeper. Clearly, franchises see something special in him.

When Kartik’s name came up, the auction room lit up. Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants jumped in right away, but once the bidding crossed Rs 2 crore, things got real. CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders locked horns, both desperate to land him. The numbers kept climbing—Rs 5 crore, Rs 8 crore, then double digits. KKR blinked at Rs 13 crore and dropped out, but then Sunrisers Hyderabad made a surprise late entry, pushing the drama even further. In the end, CSK wouldn’t let go. They closed the deal at Rs 14.20 crore.

So, who’s Kartik Sharma? Only 19, but already a standout in domestic cricket. He bats in the middle order (usually at 4 or 5) for Rajasthan and has built a reputation for clearing boundaries with ease. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, he smashed 16 sixes in just five matches—tied for the most in the tournament. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he hit 11 more. The guy just loves sending balls into the stands.

His form hasn’t gone unnoticed. In the Ranji Trophy, he hammered three centuries. Even legends like Kevin Pietersen have shared his six-hitting highlights, and Ravichandran Ashwin called out his fearless approach. That’s the kind of buzz you want around a young player.

For CSK, grabbing Kartik Sharma—and Prashant Veer too—signals something big. They’re rebuilding their core Indian batting lineup, betting on young, aggressive finishers who fit today’s T20 game. They see Sharma as a future star, someone who can make an immediate impact and grow into a long-term finisher.

When you add it up, CSK spent Rs 28.40 crore on just these two uncapped talents. They’re not just thinking about this season—they’re betting on the next generation of Indian cricket, and they want to be ahead of the curve.

Also read| Who is Auqib Nabi Dar? J-K uncapped star pacer sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.40 crore after fierce IPL 2026 auction war