Who is Justin Greaves? Meet the first bowler to take five consecutive wicket-maidens in Test cricket

West Indies' Justin Greaves scripted history by becoming the first-ever bowler to claim five wickets in five consecutive overs in Test cricket.

Justin Greaves etched his name in history books by becoming the first bowler in Tests to register five wickets in five consecutive maidens. The 32-year-old West Indies bowler scripted this record during Day 3 of the first Test match against Pakistan in Trinidad. Notably, this is also his first 5-wicket haul in red-ball cricket. With this record, Greaves surpassed his previous record of four successive wicket maidens, a record held by English pacer Stuart Broad against South Africa n Johannesburg in 2016.

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Greaves said that he followed captain Roston Chase's advice to bowl consistently, which helped him achieve the feat. ''When I came on, captain Roston Chase just said continue to be disciplined in what you are doing and to see if I can get some wickets for the team. The ball nipped around and I got some reward. Anytime I get the ball in hand the team looks to me to be that solid player for them, try to dig us out of situations. To get five wickets for the first time in Test cricket. I'm really happy, but there's still a lot of work to do in the game,'' he said.

Greaves' 5-wicket haul vs Pakistan

Pakistan look to be in the dominant position in the first innings against the hosts after reaching 244/3 with Shan Masood also scoring a century. It was then that Greaves struck and removed the former Pakistani captain. In his next four overs, he removed Aamir Jamal (3), Ali Usman (0), Muhammad Rizwan (12), and Mohammad Abbas (0). Later, Pakistan was bowled out at 282, courtesy of Greaves' 5-wicket haul and two wickets each from Kemar Roach and Shamar Joseph.

At Day 3 Stumps, Windies were 126/7 and a lead of 155 runs with Kemar Roach and Shamar Joseph at the crease.

Who is Justin Greaves?

Born on February 26, 1994, the right-arm medium-fast bowler represented the West Indies at the 2012 Under-19 World Cup before making his ODI debut against Ireland in 2022 and his Test debut against Australia in 2024.

Apart from the ball, he is also a reliable player with the bat for the Windies. Greaves scored his maiden Test century (115) against Bangladesh in November 2024. He also has multiple first-class centuries, including an unbeaten double hundred.