FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dressing room in turmoil? Gautam Gambhir's Shubman Gill T20 World Cup omission leaves Team India players 'confused' and 'insecure'

AlHind Air in BIG trouble? Airline puts 120 employees on ‘no work, no pay’ leave days after getting NOC, due to…

Laura Harris creates history, ex-Delhi Capitals star equals all-time world record in women's T20 cricket

Nepal Election 2026: Gen-Z protest triggers youth-driven political shift, Lamichhane, Raksha Bam rally behind Balendra as PM candidate

Elon Musk takes a jibe at Canadian healthcare system after Indian-origin man dies after waiting for 8 hours, says, ‘It is as good as…’

Union Minister Amit Shah’s FRESH attack on Rahul Gandhi over Congress’ struggle to win elections, says, ‘Where will votes come from…’

Brigitte Bardot, icon of French cinema and 1960s sex symbol, dies at age 91

Who is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-origin Australian batter's explosive 6,6,6,4 lights up BBL 2025

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: Smriti Mandhana 28 runs away from achieving major milestone, set to become...

Eyewitness reveals chilling details of Dipu Das lynching, he says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dressing room in turmoil? Gautam Gambhir's Shubman Gill T20 World Cup omission leaves Team India players 'confused' and 'insecure'

Dressing room in turmoil? Gautam Gambhir's Shubman Gill T20 World Cup omission

AlHind Air in BIG trouble? Airline puts 120 employees on ‘no work, no pay’ leave days after getting NOC, due to…

AlHind Air in BIG trouble? Airline puts 120 employees on ‘no work, no pay’ leave

Laura Harris creates history, ex-Delhi Capitals star equals all-time world record in women's T20 cricket

Laura Harris creates history, ex-Delhi Capitals star equals all-time world recor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Who is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-origin Australian batter's explosive 6,6,6,4 lights up BBL 2025

The Indian-origin Australian batter grabbed headlines in the Big Bash League 2025 after hammering an explosive 6,6,6,4 in a stunning cameo. Here’s a look at his background, journey, and breakout moment in the BBL.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 05:00 PM IST

Who is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-origin Australian batter's explosive 6,6,6,4 lights up BBL 2025
Shaheen Afridi (L), Jerrssis Wadia
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

24-year-old Jerrssis Wadia captured attention on Saturday with his impressive batting performance in the Big Bash League match between the Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heats. Although his team fell short by seven runs while chasing a target of 180, Wadia's explosive 22 runs off his first four balls against Jack Wildermuth has become a highlight of the game.

Coming in at number six after Jamie Overton was dismissed, Wadia wasted no time and launched an aggressive attack on Wildermuth, hitting three sixes and one four right from the start. Unfortunately, he couldn't lead his team to victory, getting out in the 19th over to Wildermuth after scoring 34 runs off 16 balls.

This 24-year-old is a bowling all-rounder who represents the local team Tea Tree Gully in Premier Cricket. While he only bowled one over during the match, it was his batting that truly made an impact.

Who is Jerrssis Wadia?

Wadia was born in India and played age-group cricket for Baroda before relocating to Australia. The left-handed batsman was part of the Strikers academy and transitioned to the senior team due to Alex Carey's involvement with the Australian team during the Ashes, with his parents still residing in Mumbai. He was also part of the Adelaide Strikers U19s program before the Covid pandemic disrupted play.

Wadia is the third player of Indian descent to participate in the Big Bash League. Nikhil Chaudhary gained recognition in Australian cricket after moving to the country and plays for the Hobart Hurricanes. Former India U19 captain Unmukt Chand has also played for the Melbourne Renegades after switching his allegiance to the United States.

Head coach Tim Paine expressed that Jerrssis is a valuable addition to the team.

Jerrssis is a huge talent and we’re excited to see what he can do,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity and it’s a great sign for the Strikers Academy that he has been able to come through.”

According to the Cricket Australia website, he has amassed 680 runs with an impressive batting average of 56.67 and a top score of 123, alongside taking 19 wickets in the South Australian Premier League.

Following their defeat against the Heats, the Adelaide Strikers currently sit seventh in the league standings, having won one match and lost two out of the three they have played so far.

Also read| Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dressing room in turmoil? Gautam Gambhir's Shubman Gill T20 World Cup omission leaves Team India players 'confused' and 'insecure'
Dressing room in turmoil? Gautam Gambhir's Shubman Gill T20 World Cup omission
AlHind Air in BIG trouble? Airline puts 120 employees on ‘no work, no pay’ leave days after getting NOC, due to…
AlHind Air in BIG trouble? Airline puts 120 employees on ‘no work, no pay’ leave
Laura Harris creates history, ex-Delhi Capitals star equals all-time world record in women's T20 cricket
Laura Harris creates history, ex-Delhi Capitals star equals all-time world recor
Nepal Election 2026: Gen-Z protest triggers youth-driven political shift, Lamichhane, Raksha Bam rally behind Balendra as PM candidate
Nepal Election 2026: Gen-Z protest triggers youth-driven political shift as ...
Elon Musk takes a jibe at Canadian healthcare system after Indian-origin man dies after waiting for 8 hours, says, ‘It is as good as…’
Elon Musk takes a jibe at Canadian healthcare system after Indian-origin man…
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement