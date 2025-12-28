Who is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-origin Australian batter's explosive 6,6,6,4 lights up BBL 2025

The Indian-origin Australian batter grabbed headlines in the Big Bash League 2025 after hammering an explosive 6,6,6,4 in a stunning cameo. Here’s a look at his background, journey, and breakout moment in the BBL.

24-year-old Jerrssis Wadia captured attention on Saturday with his impressive batting performance in the Big Bash League match between the Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heats. Although his team fell short by seven runs while chasing a target of 180, Wadia's explosive 22 runs off his first four balls against Jack Wildermuth has become a highlight of the game.

Coming in at number six after Jamie Overton was dismissed, Wadia wasted no time and launched an aggressive attack on Wildermuth, hitting three sixes and one four right from the start. Unfortunately, he couldn't lead his team to victory, getting out in the 19th over to Wildermuth after scoring 34 runs off 16 balls.

6 6 6 4



In just his second BBL game, India-born Jerrssis Wadia hit 22 off his first four balls at The Gabba! #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/IgIsYCj3AO — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 28, 2025

This 24-year-old is a bowling all-rounder who represents the local team Tea Tree Gully in Premier Cricket. While he only bowled one over during the match, it was his batting that truly made an impact.

Who is Jerrssis Wadia?

Wadia was born in India and played age-group cricket for Baroda before relocating to Australia. The left-handed batsman was part of the Strikers academy and transitioned to the senior team due to Alex Carey's involvement with the Australian team during the Ashes, with his parents still residing in Mumbai. He was also part of the Adelaide Strikers U19s program before the Covid pandemic disrupted play.

Wadia is the third player of Indian descent to participate in the Big Bash League. Nikhil Chaudhary gained recognition in Australian cricket after moving to the country and plays for the Hobart Hurricanes. Former India U19 captain Unmukt Chand has also played for the Melbourne Renegades after switching his allegiance to the United States.

Head coach Tim Paine expressed that Jerrssis is a valuable addition to the team.

“Jerrssis is a huge talent and we’re excited to see what he can do,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity and it’s a great sign for the Strikers Academy that he has been able to come through.”

According to the Cricket Australia website, he has amassed 680 runs with an impressive batting average of 56.67 and a top score of 123, alongside taking 19 wickets in the South Australian Premier League.

Following their defeat against the Heats, the Adelaide Strikers currently sit seventh in the league standings, having won one match and lost two out of the three they have played so far.

