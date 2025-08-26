Who is Jatinder Singh? Punjab-born player who will lead Oman in Asia Cup 2025

On Tuesday, Oman Cricket officially announced its squad for the upcoming Asia Cup tournament, commencing on September 9. The squad features several Indian-origin players, including the skipper Jatinder Singh. Know more about his here.

Oman Cricket on Tuesday finally announced their squad for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, starting September 9. The 17-member squad includes several uncapped players and a few senior ones as well. However, the team will be led by an Indian origin player who was born in Punjab's Ludhiana. Yes, you read it right! Jatinder Singh will be leading Oman into the Asia Cup 2025. So, let us know more about him, his career, and why he has been chosen for the role.

Who is Jatinder Singh?

Born on March 5, 1989, Jatinder is a right-handed top-order batter. He moved to Oman in 2003 along with his mother and three siblings and studied in Muscat's Indian School. He represented the Omani under-19 team in 5 games in the 2007 ACC Under-19 Elite Cup. Jatinder has been a part of the Oman team in many ACC and ICC limited-overs tournaments.

He made his ODI debut in 2019 against Namibia, and his last appearance was against the United Arab Emirates in 2023. So far, he has played 33 ODIs and scored 985 runs with an average of 31.77.

His T20I debut came in 2015 against Afghanistan. Jatinder has so far scored 875 runs in 39 international 20-over matches with an average of 25.73, including four half-centuries.

Oman squad for Asia Cup 2025

Jatinder Singh (C)

Hammad Mirza

Vinayak Shukla

Sufyan Yousuf

Ashish Odedera

Aamir Kaleem

Mohammed Nadeem

Sufyan Mehmood

Aryan Bisht

Karan Sonavale

Zikriya Islam

Hassnain Ali Shah

Faisal Shah

Muhammed Imran

Nadeem Khan

Shakeel Ahmad

Samay Shrivastava