Who is Izaz Sawaria? 20-year-old leg spinner whose Reels shortlisted him for IPL 2026 Auction

A 20-year-old leg spinner gets shortlisted for IPL 2026 Auction, just by posting Reels and Shorts on Instagram and YouTube. Yes, believe it. Know more about the aspiring bowler here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 12:05 AM IST

Know everything about Izaz Sawaria, who got shortlisted for IPL 2026 Auction due to his viral Reels
The mini-auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16. Ahead of the auction, IPL shortlisted a total of 350 players, who will go under the hammer at the event. The main focus of this mini-auction will be on Indian and overseas' capped and uncapped players, but one player is captivating the attention of many cricket fans. His name is Izaz Sawaria.

 

How Izaz Sawaria got shortlisted for IPL 2026 Auction?

 

The 20-year-old leg spinner is quite popular on Instagram and YouTube as he regularly keeps posting on the platforms Reels and Shorts, showcasing his spinning skills in net sessions.

 

Currently, he has over 21,000 followers on Instagram, and in his bio, he mentions himself as a sportsperson with a tag line which reads, ''It ain’t over till it’s over.'' He has also pinned three Reels on his profile, one of which has over 50 million views on the platform. The other two Reels have also been viewed over 28 million times.

 

ESPNCricinfo shared a video jointly with Izaz on Monday, just one day ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, wherein the aspiring bowler is seen explaining how he made it to the prestigious auction of the cash-rich league.

 

In the video, Izaz said that he was approached by teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) and was asked to come for the trials. He also said that players like Adil Rashid and Tabraiz Shamsi commented on his Reels, which boosted his confidence to upload more videos on Instagram.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ESPNcricinfo (@espncricinfo)

 

Who is Izaz Sawaria?

 

The 20-year-old aspiring bowler hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan, and trains at the Sanskar Academy under the coaching of Surender Singh. Recently, he also attended a session with Red Bull.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
