Who is Isa Guha? Former English cricketer who gets awarded with King's New Year Honours

Former England cricketer and now a sports presenter, Isa Guha, has been awarded with King's New Year's Honours for services to inclusivity and cricket.

Former England cricketer and now a sports presenter, Isa Guha, has been awarded the King's New Year's Honours for services to inclusivity and cricket. Isa is among 40 figures involved in a range of sports who will receive the prestigious award for their contribution to their field. In cricket, Derek Brewer, former ECB adviser, and Barry O'Brien, former ECB interim chair, have been named in the King's New Year's Honours, apart from Isa.

Who is Isa Guha?

Isa Guha is a former England cricketer and two-time World Cup winner, who will receive an MBE for services to inclusivity and cricket. After his retirement, she became a popular broadcaster and also founded a charity named Take Her Lead, which helps aspiring women and girl cricketers.

Isa was a right-arm medium pacer who made her Test debut at the age of 17 against India in 2002. In 2008, she secured the No. 1 spot as a bowler in the ICC Women's ODI rankings.

She announced her retirement from international cricket in March 2012. On the personal front, her parents emigrated from Calcutta to the United Kingdom in the 1970s. In September 2018, Isa got married to her beau, Richard Thomas