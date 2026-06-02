Who is India’s youngest T20I debutant? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could soon break historic record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could soon rewrite Indian cricket history by becoming the country’s youngest T20I debutant. The teenage batting sensation is now closing in on a long-standing age record after his remarkable rise through IPL 2026 and domestic cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is right on the brink of breaking into India’s national team, and there’s a strong chance he’ll show up in the squad for the Ireland T20I series that’s set for the end of June. What’s remarkable isn’t just the timing of his rise—it’s the way he’s done it. At just 15, he pulled off something no one else has managed: claiming the Orange Cap by smashing 776 runs in 16 innings. His numbers are eye-popping. Batting at an average of 48.50, he not only racked up a century but cleared the ropes with big sixes too. If he gets the nod for the Ireland series, he’ll become the youngest player to represent India in international cricket.

Most people think of Sachin Tendulkar when they talk about young Indian debutants, and for good reason. Sachin was all of 16 when he walked out for his first Test and ODI, earning his stripes as one of India’s youngest ever. But here’s something curious—Sachin didn’t actually debut that early in T20Is. He only ever played once in the format, and by then, he was 33.

The record for India’s youngest T20I debutant actually belongs to Washington Sundar, who took the field at just 18 years and 80 days back in 2017 against Sri Lanka. If Vaibhav plays even a single T20I for India in the next couple of years, he wipes out Sundar’s record—by a wide margin.

Right now, Vaibhav’s already with the India A squad and will be out there in the tri-series facing Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan. Sure, everyone’s curious to see how he performs in those games, but honestly, the selectors seem keen to fast-track him no matter what. The talk is, he’s in serious contention for both the Ireland and Zimbabwe T20I series, especially since the usual big names are expected to take a breather for those tours.

At India A, he won’t be short on guidance—he’ll play under Tilak Varma’s captaincy, with Ruturaj Gaikwad stepping in as vice-captain. Originally, Riyan Parag had that vice-captain slot, but he’s out right now thanks to a hamstring injury from IPL 2026. Sooryavanshi’s rise isn’t just about runs or records, though—it’s also about his poise and confidence at such a young age, and if he gets that opportunity in Ireland, Indian cricket fans could be watching the start of something genuinely special.

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