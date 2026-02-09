FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Imran Khwaja? Jay Shah's deputy who is mediating talks with PCB over IND vs PAK clash in Lahore

ICC deputy chief Imran Khwaja met PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and BCB president Aminul Islam in Lahore on Sunday to resolve the ongoing matter over the India vs Pakistan clash in the T20I World Cup 2026.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 05:06 PM IST

Who is Imran Khwaja? Jay Shah's deputy who is mediating talks with PCB over IND vs PAK clash in Lahore
Know more about ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja
The upcoming scheduled match in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 between India and Pakistan in Colombo has been a major talking point since the announcement of the fixture. The Pakistan government recently denied permission to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to play their game with India, following which the ICC have been in regular touch with the PCB to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, ICC is in no mood to entertain PCB's stance of boycotting the high-voltage game, which involves huge financial implications, and asked Pakistan's cricketing board to reconsider their decision.

 

To resolve the issue, discussions were held in Lahore on Sunday, wherein ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam, and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi were present. Since Imran Khwaja's name surfaced on social media, cricket fans are curious to know more about the figure.

 

Who is Imran Khwaja?

 

Khwaja is a Singapore Cricket Association representative who has been associated with the International Cricket Council for nearly two decades. He was elected a deputy chief of the apex cricketing body in 2017.

 

Under Shashank Manohar's tenure, Khwaja played a key role in democratising the ICC board to ensure that even the associate nations have a stronger say and voting power.

 

Notably, Khwaja was re-elected as the Associate Member Director at the ICC AGM earlier this year. Along with this, he is also the deputy to ICC Chief Jay Shah.

 

For those unversed, India and Pakistan are in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, and the USA. The high-voltage IND vs PAK clash is scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.

