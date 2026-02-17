Who is Imad Wasim? Former Pak cricketer announces 2nd marriage just months after separation, termed 'murderer' by ex-wife

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father is 'stable in ICU but under close observation', says Lilavati Hospital doctor

PM Modi–Emmanuel Macron meet: AI, defence, strategic partnership; India–France strengthens bilateral ties | 10 points

Running the Lowest Race on Earth also known as ‘Dead Sea Marathon’: All you need to know about annual event

Rajpal Yadav breaks silence after interim bail from Tihar Jail, expresses gratitude to entire nation and Bollywood for support: 'Agar mujh pe koi aarop hai...' | Watch viral video

Lab grown dimonds shine down on India but old money prefers the real thing, for now

Taming the Tempest: How Stockity Manages Technical Turbulence for Traders

From Vision to Impact: Simran Khokha's Contribution to Semiconductors and Safety Standards

Top 5 Web Design Companies in India

Salim Khan hospitalised: After Salman Khan, Arbaaz, Alvira, Arpita rush to Lilavati hospital

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron jointly inaugurate India's first private helicopter facility in Karnataka

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi–Emmanuel Macron meet: AI, defence, strategic partnership; India–France strengthens bilateral ties | 10 points

PM Modi–Emmanuel Macron meet: India–France strengthens bilateral ties

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy; Check wedding date, venue, guest list

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy

Running the Lowest Race on Earth also known as ‘Dead Sea Marathon’: All you need to know about annual event

Running the Lowest Race on Earth also known as ‘Dead Sea Marathon’

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy; Check wedding date, venue, guest list

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy

Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Randeep Hooda, R Madhavan: 6 Bollywood actors who transform like chameleons on screen

Aamir, Randeep: 6 Bollywood actors who transform like chameleons on screen

From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious trait, know Ambanis' personality types and compatibility

From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Who is Imad Wasim? Former Pak cricketer announces 2nd marriage just months after separation, termed 'murderer' by ex-wife

The former Pakistan ODI skipper tied the knot with his girlfriend, Nyla Raja, just months after his separation from his ex-wife, citing personal reasons. Know more about him here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 06:30 PM IST

Who is Imad Wasim? Former Pak cricketer announces 2nd marriage just months after separation, termed 'murderer' by ex-wife
Imad Wasim is a former Pakistani cricketer who captained the team in 2019 on the Australia tour
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim is making headlines for all the wrong reasons recently. The 37-year-old tied the knot with his girlfriend, Nyla Raja, just months after he announced his separation from his ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq, citing personal reasons. He termed his life after his first marriage as 'one of the hardest chapters'. ''I went through one of the hardest chapters of my life after a marriage that did not work. Even so, that chapter gave me the greatest blessings of my life, my children. I love them beyond words, and that love will never change,'' Imad had said in a statement.

Soon after the news of his second marriage surfaced online, his former wife Sannia responded to it with a strong statement and said, ''Now everyone has seen the proof. This homewrecker never once thought about my kids. The cheater has finally been exposed, and I want justice for my children and for everything we’ve been put through.''

Not only this, Sannia in a post shared by her, called Imad a 'cheater' and 'murderer' and said, '' December 2023, he got my child aborted in Lahore. He’s a murderer, and I have a video that proves it.” She further accused Imad of infidelity and criticised his professional platform, stating, “He cheated on me. @islamabadunitedpsl has given a chance to a murderer and a cheater. #boycottislamabadunited no cheater or murderer should get an escape.''

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @sannia_ashfaq2

Who is Imad Wasim?

Imad Wasim is a former Pakistani cricketer who played for the national side from 2015 to 2024. He also featured in several overseas franchise leagues, including the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Trent Rockets and Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL), Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League, and Dhaka Capitals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

In March 2019, he was even announced as the captain of Pakistan's ODI squad for their series against Australia, replacing Shoaib Malik.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father is 'stable in ICU but under close observation', says Lilavati Hospital doctor
Salim Khan is 'stable in ICU, but under close observation': Lilavati Hospital
PM Modi–Emmanuel Macron meet: AI, defence, strategic partnership; India–France strengthens bilateral ties | 10 points
PM Modi–Emmanuel Macron meet: India–France strengthens bilateral ties
Running the Lowest Race on Earth also known as ‘Dead Sea Marathon’: All you need to know about annual event
Running the Lowest Race on Earth also known as ‘Dead Sea Marathon’
Rajpal Yadav breaks silence after interim bail from Tihar Jail, expresses gratitude to entire nation and Bollywood for support: 'Agar mujh pe koi aarop hai...' | Watch viral video
Rajpal Yadav breaks silence after getting released from Tihar Jail - Watch video
Lab grown dimonds shine down on India but old money prefers the real thing, for now
Lab grown dimonds shine down on India but old money prefers the real thing
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy; Check wedding date, venue, guest list
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy
Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Randeep Hooda, R Madhavan: 6 Bollywood actors who transform like chameleons on screen
Aamir, Randeep: 6 Bollywood actors who transform like chameleons on screen
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious trait, know Ambanis' personality types and compatibility
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious
Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's grandfather ignites wedding buzz with Miss Diva 2018 winner
Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's gr
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter
A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement