Who is Imad Wasim? Former Pak cricketer announces 2nd marriage just months after separation, termed 'murderer' by ex-wife

The former Pakistan ODI skipper tied the knot with his girlfriend, Nyla Raja, just months after his separation from his ex-wife, citing personal reasons. Know more about him here.

Former Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim is making headlines for all the wrong reasons recently. The 37-year-old tied the knot with his girlfriend, Nyla Raja, just months after he announced his separation from his ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq, citing personal reasons. He termed his life after his first marriage as 'one of the hardest chapters'. ''I went through one of the hardest chapters of my life after a marriage that did not work. Even so, that chapter gave me the greatest blessings of my life, my children. I love them beyond words, and that love will never change,'' Imad had said in a statement.

Soon after the news of his second marriage surfaced online, his former wife Sannia responded to it with a strong statement and said, ''Now everyone has seen the proof. This homewrecker never once thought about my kids. The cheater has finally been exposed, and I want justice for my children and for everything we’ve been put through.''

Not only this, Sannia in a post shared by her, called Imad a 'cheater' and 'murderer' and said, '' December 2023, he got my child aborted in Lahore. He’s a murderer, and I have a video that proves it.” She further accused Imad of infidelity and criticised his professional platform, stating, “He cheated on me. @islamabadunitedpsl has given a chance to a murderer and a cheater. #boycottislamabadunited no cheater or murderer should get an escape.''

Who is Imad Wasim?

Imad Wasim is a former Pakistani cricketer who played for the national side from 2015 to 2024. He also featured in several overseas franchise leagues, including the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Trent Rockets and Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL), Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League, and Dhaka Capitals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

In March 2019, he was even announced as the captain of Pakistan's ODI squad for their series against Australia, replacing Shoaib Malik.