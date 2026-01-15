Who is Henil Patel? India U19 pacer who claimed five-wicket haul vs USA on World Cup debut

Henil Patel announced himself on the big stage with a sensational five-wicket haul against USA on his U19 World Cup debut. The young Indian pacer played a decisive role in India’s opening win, instantly emerging as a rising talent to watch in youth cricket.

Henil Patel spearheaded a fierce bowling display, achieving a five-wicket haul as India dismissed the USA for a mere 107 runs in 35.2 overs during their ICC Under-19 World Cup opener on Thursday. The right-arm seamer delivered remarkable figures of 5/16 across seven overs, including one maiden, as he tore through the USA middle order after India chose to bowl in the overcast conditions. Henil made his mark in his very first over, forcing an edge from Amrinder Gill (1) to Vihaan Malhotra in the slips. Shortly after, the tall and fast Deepesh Devendran contributed by having Sahil Garg (16) caught by Henil at third man, leaving the USA at 29/2 after nine overs.

Henil then took charge of the innings with a devastating double strike, dismissing captain Utkarsh Srivastava for a five-ball duck and then getting wicketkeeper Arjun Mahesh (16) out in the same over, which saw the USA slump to 35/4.

Henil Patel brings up the first five-for at the #U19WorldCup 2026 in style



Watch #USAvIND live in your region, broadcast details here https://t.co/jKX6xmmOJQ pic.twitter.com/dEIqvf0VIo — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2026

He quickly returned to action, enticing a loose drive from Mahesh that was caught at third man for his third wicket, and the USA never managed to recover from that collapse.

Leg-spinner Khilan Patel made an immediate impact upon his introduction, trapping Amogh Arepally (3) as the USA fell to 39/5 in the 16th over.

Nitish Sudini provided some resistance with a counter-attacking 36 off 52 balls, hitting four boundaries and adding 30 runs with Adnit Jhamb (18) for the sixth wicket, helping the USA surpass the 50-run mark.

However, Henil returned to clean up the tail, dismissing Sabrish Prasad (7) and Rishabh Shimpi (0) to complete his five-wicket haul as the USA was bowled out in 35.2 overs.

Who is Henil Patel?

Henil was born on February 28, 2007, in Valsad, Gujarat. His father introduced him to cricket at a young age, and after making a mark in local tournaments, he attracted the attention of the Gujarat U19 selectors.

To date, Henil has played in 3 Youth Tests and 12 Youth ODIs, taking a total of 28 wickets. He also represented India in the U19 Asia Cup last month, where he secured five wickets in four matches.

India's target was adjusted to 96 runs in 37 overs following a rain delay, with the score at 21 for one after four overs. Abhigyan Kundu, who remained unbeaten on 42 off 41 balls, guided the team to victory with 118 balls remaining under the DLS method.

The chase for India faced a rain delay, and when play resumed, the 14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi (2) was dismissed cheaply, bowled by Ritvik Appidi (2/24 in 5 overs) in the third over.

Appidi restricted Suryavanshi's space with a length ball, leading the young batter to come down the wicket, only to edge the ball onto the stumps.

Captain Ayush Mhatre had already hit two boundaries and appeared to be in good form until rain caused another stoppage. At that point, India needed just 87 runs from 46 overs, but the DLS method altered the target when play resumed after a lengthy break. Upon returning to the field, India quickly lost Mhatre (19) and Vedant Trivedi (2), followed by vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra, who was out for 18.

