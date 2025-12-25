Who is Hardik Tamore? Mumbai player who sparked Rohit Sharma doppelganger moment at Vijay Hazare Trophy

Hardik Tamore grabbed headlines during the Vijay Hazare Trophy after fans spotted his uncanny resemblance to Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai player’s doppelganger moment went viral on social media, leaving fans stunned and sparking widespread comparisons with the Indian captain.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is known for discovering future talents, yet in the recent match between Mumbai and Sikkim, it delivered a moment that had fans doubting their vision. As Mumbai took to the field, the cameras captured a frame that immediately broke the internet: Rohit Sharma standing at first slip, stationed right next to a wicketkeeper who looked like his mirror image.

That wicketkeeper was Hardik Tamore, and the "glitch in the matrix" moment of having two "Hitmans" on the field at once has become the biggest talking point of the domestic season.

The viral incident occurred during the Sikkim innings. As the former Indian captain Rohit Sharma stood in his trademark relaxed slip position, Hardik Tamore was crouched behind the stumps. When the camera zoomed in for a close-up of the cordon, the resemblance was staggering. From the facial structure and the groomed beard to the intensity in the eyes, Tamore appeared to be a younger "carbon copy" of his legendary teammate.

Social media was instantly flooded with memes and side-by-side comparisons. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) quipped, "Rohit Sharma is so good he’s now keeping wickets for himself," while others joked that Mumbai had found a way to "clone" their greatest asset to ensure a legacy that never ends.

Who is Hardik Tamore?

Indian domestic cricket player Hardik Jitendra Tamore was born in Thane, Maharashtra, on October 20, 1997. He is a right-handed batsman and wicketkeeper who has consistently represented Mumbai's domestic team across all formats. Tamore made his first-class debut for Mumbai during the Ranji Trophy in January 2020. In subsequent seasons, he also made his T20 and List A debuts.

Tamore has showcased his talent both as a batsman and a wicketkeeper in domestic cricket. He has proven his ability to score significant runs, including impressive centuries in the Ranji Trophy, such as a commanding 114 against Baroda in one match and a dynamic 115 in a quarterfinal.

For the 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Tamore was chosen as Mumbai's primary wicketkeeper alongside Rohit Sharma, who made a rare appearance in domestic cricket. During the match in Jaipur, Tamore diligently kept wickets while Rohit handled the slips. A candid photograph of the two delighted fans, not just for their cricketing prowess but also for their surprising similarities in posture and demeanor.

Despite not yet making a mark on the international stage, Tamore's consistent domestic performances and his ability to balance batting and wicketkeeping make him a valuable asset for Mumbai.

The playful photo with Rohit added a light-hearted, personal touch to a competition that was already filled with excitement.

