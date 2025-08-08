Twitter
CRICKET

Who is Haider Ali? Pakistan's star batter and T20 World Cup finalist arrested in UK over rape charges

A young Pakistani cricketer was arrested in the UK over rape allegations by Greater Manchester Police on August 4. Know the full story here.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 12:52 PM IST

Who is Haider Ali? Pakistan's star batter and T20 World Cup finalist arrested in UK over rape charges
Who is Haider Ali?

Haider Ali, a 24-year-old Pakistani batter who was also a T20 World Cup finalist, was arrested by Greater Manchester Police earlier this week in connection with an alleged rape incident which took place last month. Yes, the cricketer has been identified as Haider Ali. Having been released on bail, Haider is currently under investigation in the UK. Not only this, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also placed him under immediate provisional suspension, but he will receive legal support and counsel from the cricket board.

 

The Greater Manchester Police confirmed the news earlier this week and issued a statement which read, ''We have arrested a 24-year-old man. It's alleged the incident occurred on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at a premises in Manchester. The man has since been bailed pending further inquiries.''

 

PCB suspends Haider Ali

 

After his arrests and consequent bail, a PCB spokesperson said, ''We have suspended Haider until the investigation is completed and will conduct our own inquiry in the UK.'' Despite the suspension, the cricketer will be getting legal help and counselling from the PCB.

 

Who is Haider Ali? A look at his career so far

 

Born in Pakistan's Panjab's Attock on October 2, 2000, Haider Ali is a middle-order batter who made his T20 debut in September 2020 against England. Later in the same year, he made his debut in the 50-over format against Zimbabwe.

 

For Pakistan, he has so far played 35 T20Is, wherein he has scored over 500 runs, including his best score of 68 and three 50+ knocks. He is yet to make his Test debut for Pakistan.

 

Apart from this, Haider Ali has played several domestic and franchise-level cricket including Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, and Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

