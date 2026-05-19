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Who is Gurnoor Brar? Over 6-foot-tall Punjab pacer earns maiden Test and ODI call-up

After BCCI announced Team India's squad for the upcoming ODI series and one Test match against Afghanistan, fans expressed curiosity over one name which was a part of both the squads. His name is Gurnoor Brar. Let us know more about him.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 19, 2026, 06:31 PM IST

Who is Gurnoor Brar? Over 6-foot-tall Punjab pacer earns maiden Test and ODI call-up
Gurnoor Brar earned his maiden Test and ODI call-up after the BCCI announced squads on Tuesday. (Pic Credits: Instagram/gurnoorsbrar)
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India squads for the upcoming ODI series and one Test match with Afghanistan, starting with the red-ball format on June 6. Indian cricket fans are happy to see the return of legends, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in action after months. However, one unheard name in the Team India squads for ODI and Tests also sparked curiosity among fans. With Jasprit Bumrah rested, the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, picked up a mix of fresh talents, including pacer Gurnoor Brar.

 

Who is Gurnoor Brar?

 

The 25-year-old pacer from Sri Muktsar Sahib district in Punjab earned his maiden Team India call-up for both the Test and ODI squads against Afghanistan. Standing over 6 feet tall, the right-arm pacer captivated the attention of selectors with his pace, bounce, and consistent performances in domestic cricket.

 

Some reports suggest that it was skipper Shubman Gill who noticed Brar's talent early. ''I used to bowl to him since our Under-19 days. I remember when he was playing for India Under-19, he featured in a couple of Katoch Shield matches. He saw me bowling and helped me get into the district team. I played for Mohali and was then picked for the Punjab Under-23 side,'' Brar told Times of India.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gurnoor Brar (@gurnoorsbrar)

 

Gurnoor Brar made his First-Class debut in 2022 and IPL debut in 2023 for Punjab Kings (PBKS). In the 2024-25 season of Ranji Trophy, Brar took 33 wickets in 12 matches. He has also worked as a net bowler with the Mumbai Indians during the 2019 IPL season.

 

In the 2025 IPL Auction, Brar was bought by the Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 1.3 crore.

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