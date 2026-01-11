Amid Jana Nayagan censor row, Thalapathy Vijay's Theri to entertain fans on Pongal, Atlee film to re-release on this date
Jay Bhanushali breaks silence on ex-wife Mahhi Vij's dating rumours with Salman Khan's friend Nadim Nadz: 'I agree to...'
Why did Instagram send password reset emails to users? Meta platform issues BIG statement amid data breach claims
Iran protests: Death toll rises to 192; President Masoud Pezeshkian issues BIG statement against US and Israel, says...
The Raja Saab actor Prabhas shares his favourite rice dish, simple recipe to try at home
Who is Ellie Toogood? Beautiful girlfriend of Indian-origin Kiwi spinner Adithya Ashok
'Queen' Yami Gautam reacts to Alia Bhatt lauding her phenomenal performance in Haq: 'Takes a gem of a person to...'
MGNREGA Bachao Sangram: Security beefs up outside PM Modi's public outreach office in Varanasi ahead of NSUI's march
Rishabh Pant ruled out of ODI series against New Zealand: Check who replaced star wicketkeeper batter in squad
Not Goa, Jaipur, Udaipur, Rishikesh, Agra; THIS city is now fastest-growing destination for international travellers in India
CRICKET
India and New Zealand are playing the first ODI in the 3-match series in Vadodara. In the Kiwis' squad, an Indian-origin spinner named Adithya Ashok sparked curiosity among Indian cricket fans. Adithya's Instagram profile is full of pictures of his beautiful partner. Let us know more about her.
Indian-origin New Zealand spinner Adithya Ashok captivated attention when he was named in the Playing XI for the first ODI match against India in the 3-match series on Sunday. Indian cricket fans showed curiosity about Adithya's profile, and when a few found him on Instagram, they were in awe of his beautiful partner. Yes, you read it right! Adithya Ashok's partner is Ellie Toogood, and the two have shared several pictures of themselves together on their respective Instagram profiles.
As per her Instagram bio, Ellie Toogood seems to be a British woman who now lives in New Zealand. Some media reports even claim that Ellie was present at the stadium when Adithya Ashok made his international debut for New Zealand.
Ellie's Instagram profile feed also suggests that she is an animal lover, especially horses and dogs. She has posted several pictures and videos of herself riding a horse. She is also a beach lover, and her Instagram feed is a testament to it.
One of her old posts suggests that she also loves playing cricket and is a fast bowler herself.
Meanwhile, Adithya Ashok is a right-arm leg break bowler who joined the Blackcaps in December 2023. He has also represented New Zealand in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup. Born on September 5, 2002, in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, Adithya moved to New Zealand when he was just four years old. He completed his education at Mount Albert Grammar School in Auckland.