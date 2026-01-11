Who is Ellie Toogood? Beautiful girlfriend of Indian-origin Kiwi spinner Adithya Ashok

India and New Zealand are playing the first ODI in the 3-match series in Vadodara. In the Kiwis' squad, an Indian-origin spinner named Adithya Ashok sparked curiosity among Indian cricket fans. Adithya's Instagram profile is full of pictures of his beautiful partner. Let us know more about her.

Indian-origin New Zealand spinner Adithya Ashok captivated attention when he was named in the Playing XI for the first ODI match against India in the 3-match series on Sunday. Indian cricket fans showed curiosity about Adithya's profile, and when a few found him on Instagram, they were in awe of his beautiful partner. Yes, you read it right! Adithya Ashok's partner is Ellie Toogood, and the two have shared several pictures of themselves together on their respective Instagram profiles.

Who is Ellie Toogood?

As per her Instagram bio, Ellie Toogood seems to be a British woman who now lives in New Zealand. Some media reports even claim that Ellie was present at the stadium when Adithya Ashok made his international debut for New Zealand.

Ellie's Instagram profile feed also suggests that she is an animal lover, especially horses and dogs. She has posted several pictures and videos of herself riding a horse. She is also a beach lover, and her Instagram feed is a testament to it.

One of her old posts suggests that she also loves playing cricket and is a fast bowler herself.

Meanwhile, Adithya Ashok is a right-arm leg break bowler who joined the Blackcaps in December 2023. He has also represented New Zealand in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup. Born on September 5, 2002, in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, Adithya moved to New Zealand when he was just four years old. He completed his education at Mount Albert Grammar School in Auckland.