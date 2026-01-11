FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Amid Jana Nayagan censor row, Thalapathy Vijay's Theri to entertain fans on Pongal, Atlee film to re-release on this date

Jay Bhanushali breaks silence on ex-wife Mahhi Vij's dating rumours with Salman Khan's friend Nadim Nadz: 'I agree to...'

Why did Instagram send password reset emails to users? Meta platform issues BIG statement amid data breach claims

Iran protests: Death toll rises to 192; President Masoud Pezeshkian issues BIG statement against US and Israel, says...

The Raja Saab actor Prabhas shares his favourite rice dish, simple recipe to try at home

Who is Ellie Toogood? Beautiful girlfriend of Indian-origin Kiwi spinner Adithya Ashok

'Queen' Yami Gautam reacts to Alia Bhatt lauding her phenomenal performance in Haq: 'Takes a gem of a person to...'

MGNREGA Bachao Sangram: Security beefs up outside PM Modi's public outreach office in Varanasi ahead of NSUI's march

Rishabh Pant ruled out of ODI series against New Zealand: Check who replaced star wicketkeeper batter in squad

Not Goa, Jaipur, Udaipur, Rishikesh, Agra; THIS city is now fastest-growing destination for international travellers in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid Jana Nayagan censor row, Thalapathy Vijay's Theri to entertain fans on Pongal, Atlee film to re-release on this date

Amid Jana Nayagan censor row, Vijay's Theri to re-release on this date

Jay Bhanushali breaks silence on ex-wife Mahhi Vij's dating rumours with Salman Khan's friend Nadim Nadz: 'I agree to...'

Jay Bhanushali breaks silence on ex Mahhi Vij's dating rumours with Nadim Nadz

The Raja Saab actor Prabhas shares his favourite rice dish, simple recipe to try at home

The Raja Saab actor Prabhas shares his favourite rice dish, simple recipe to try

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa

Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...

Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43

Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...

Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Who is Ellie Toogood? Beautiful girlfriend of Indian-origin Kiwi spinner Adithya Ashok

India and New Zealand are playing the first ODI in the 3-match series in Vadodara. In the Kiwis' squad, an Indian-origin spinner named Adithya Ashok sparked curiosity among Indian cricket fans. Adithya's Instagram profile is full of pictures of his beautiful partner. Let us know more about her.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 05:04 PM IST

Who is Ellie Toogood? Beautiful girlfriend of Indian-origin Kiwi spinner Adithya Ashok
Know everything about the girlfriend of Indian-origin New Zealand spinner, Adithya Ashok
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Indian-origin New Zealand spinner Adithya Ashok captivated attention when he was named in the Playing XI for the first ODI match against India in the 3-match series on Sunday. Indian cricket fans showed curiosity about Adithya's profile, and when a few found him on Instagram, they were in awe of his beautiful partner. Yes, you read it right! Adithya Ashok's partner is Ellie Toogood, and the two have shared several pictures of themselves together on their respective Instagram profiles.

     

    Who is Ellie Toogood?

     

    As per her Instagram bio, Ellie Toogood seems to be a British woman who now lives in New Zealand. Some media reports even claim that Ellie was present at the stadium when Adithya Ashok made his international debut for New Zealand.

     

     

    Ellie's Instagram profile feed also suggests that she is an animal lover, especially horses and dogs. She has posted several pictures and videos of herself riding a horse. She is also a beach lover, and her Instagram feed is a testament to it.

     

     

    One of her old posts suggests that she also loves playing cricket and is a fast bowler herself.

     

    Meanwhile, Adithya Ashok is a right-arm leg break bowler who joined the Blackcaps in December 2023. He has also represented New Zealand in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup. Born on September 5, 2002, in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, Adithya moved to New Zealand when he was just four years old. He completed his education at Mount Albert Grammar School in Auckland.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Amid Jana Nayagan censor row, Thalapathy Vijay's Theri to entertain fans on Pongal, Atlee film to re-release on this date
    Amid Jana Nayagan censor row, Vijay's Theri to re-release on this date
    Jay Bhanushali breaks silence on ex-wife Mahhi Vij's dating rumours with Salman Khan's friend Nadim Nadz: 'I agree to...'
    Jay Bhanushali breaks silence on ex Mahhi Vij's dating rumours with Nadim Nadz
    Why did Instagram send password reset emails to users? Meta platform issues BIG statement amid data breach claims
    Did Instagram suffer data breach affecting 17M users? Meta says...
    Iran protests: Death toll rises to 192; President Masoud Pezeshkian issues BIG statement against US and Israel, says...
    Iran protests: Death toll rises to 192; President Masoud Pezeshkian issues BIG s
    The Raja Saab actor Prabhas shares his favourite rice dish, simple recipe to try at home
    The Raja Saab actor Prabhas shares his favourite rice dish, simple recipe to try
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
    Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
    Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...
    Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43
    Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...
    Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark
    Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah to watch in 2026
    Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah t
    Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns
    Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement