CRICKET

Who is Devendra Singh Bora? Uttarakhand rookie pacer who shocked Rohit Sharma with golden duck in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Uttarakhand rookie fast bowler Devendra Singh Bora shot into the spotlight after dismissing Rohit Sharma for a golden duck in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Here’s all you need to know about the young pacer and his breakout moment in Indian domestic cricket.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 03:27 PM IST

Who is Devendra Singh Bora? Uttarakhand rookie pacer who shocked Rohit Sharma with golden duck in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Rohit Sharma's comeback to domestic cricket came to an unexpected halt on Saturday when he was dismissed for a first-ball duck against Uttarakhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, leaving a packed crowd, who had primarily come to see him bat, in shock. Facing the last ball of the opening over, Sharma tried to pull a short delivery but ended up finding the boundary fielder, who managed to take the catch on his second attempt. The dismissal hushed the stadium, with thousands of fans feeling let down as the Mumbai opener made his way back slowly.

The wicket was claimed by Uttarakhand pacer Devendra Singh Bora, a 6-foot right-arm medium-pacer who is still in the early stages of his List A career. Bora, who debuted last year against Manipur, was playing just his third List A match and made it memorable by dismissing one of the biggest names in world cricket in his very first over.

Who is Devendra Singh Bora?

Born on December 6, 2000, Devendra Singh Bora is a right-arm medium-pace bowler representing Uttarakhand in India's domestic cricket scene. At 25, he is still at the beginning of his professional journey, but his ability to take key wickets has already started to attract attention.

Before the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Bora had demonstrated his potential in domestic tournaments like the Uttarakhand Premier League, where his consistent line and length made him a constant threat with the ball.

Devendra's competitive cricket journey started in the local circuits of Uttarakhand, where he quickly made a name for himself through disciplined bowling and dedication.

His performances in state leagues earned him a spot in Uttarakhand's main squad, and he has since participated in both first-class and List A formats. While his batting contributions are minimal, his primary role as a bowler has seen him rise to the occasion when his team required crucial breakthroughs.

Despite his youth, Bora's talent for performing under pressure, exemplified by his dismissal of a superstar like Rohit, indicates a promising future. If he keeps honing his skills and stays consistent, it won't be long before he becomes a name that every cricket enthusiast recalls.

