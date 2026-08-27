Who is Dev Chaudhary? The viral DPL player whose bizarre bat grip sparked outrage online

Delhi cricketer Dev Chaudhary has gone viral amid a controversy surrounding his selection in the Delhi Premier League (DPL). The cricketer has been accused of fraud while fans online have raised questions about his bat grip and cricketing credentials as the controversy continues to grow.

Dev Chaudhary is right in the middle of all the drama swirling around the Delhi Premier League, and none of it is good. People are questioning why he’s even on the team. There’s talk that Dev got his spot thanks to recommendations and his father’s influence, not his own talent.

He’s playing for the New Delhi Tigers. Some news reports say he’s the son of a friend of the team’s owner, but nobody’s confirmed his father’s name yet. Ajay Kumar owns the Tigers.

This fraud Dev Chaudhary can’t even hold bat properly but he is still playing in Delhi premier league



- look at the non striker reaction pic.twitter.com/qyj1UKi0bm — JB (@93Yorker) August 25, 2026

Dev opened in two matches for the New Delhi Tigers. He didn’t score anything in the game against the South Delhi Superstarz. Then, when he went up against the West Delhi Lions, he managed 16 from 24 balls.

The real buzz isn’t just about his performance—it’s about how he handled himself at the crease. He couldn’t score off five balls from a spinner during the powerplay. Watching Dev, everyone—players, coaches, officials—started wondering how he ended up in the playing eleven.

Once the controversy kicked up around Dev Chaudhary, DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma said they’ll review the rules after the tournament is over.

The rule causing trouble lets teams bring in three local league players after the auction, but only if those players played at least five DDCA league matches.

Did the Apex Council pass the rule even though people objected? Four members—Shyam Sharma, Manjeet Singh, Harish Singla, and Shikha Kumar—were totally against it. They said this would open the door to corruption and allow ineligible players to sneak in. Still, the rule made it through, pushed by some powerful officials.

Dev got drafted in thanks to a recommendation from Pradeep Sangwan, a former India Under-19 player and Delhi fast bowler. Dev played for Sporting Club in the DDCA league; club sources said he only had a few matches under his belt. One official even called Dev’s father and told him not to send his son over, believing Dev wasn’t good enough.

So, how did Dev end up with the New Delhi Tigers? Rajkumar Sharma coaches the team—yes, the same Rajkumar who coached Virat Kohli as a kid. Bantu Singh is the assistant coach.

PTI tried to get a comment from Rajkumar Sharma—WhatsApp, phone calls, you name it—but got nothing back. Team owner Ajay Kumar was contacted several times but he didn’t respond either.

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