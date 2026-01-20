Who is Deeya Yadav? 16-year-old DC player who became youngest WPL debutant

A 16-year-old teenager from Haryana was handed her maiden cap ahead of the Delhi Capitals game against the Mumbai Indians in Vadodara on Tuesday.

Deeya Yadav became the youngest WPL debutant ever on Tuesday with the DC vs MI match

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Deeya Yadav has set a new Women's Premier League (WPL) record as she became the youngest debutant ever to feature in the tournament. She was handed her maiden cap ahead of the Match No 13 of WPL 2026 between DC and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Vadodara. Deeya was included in the DC Playing XI, replacing Minnu Mani and breaking Ganulan Kamilini's record of the youngest player in WPL set in last season.

After winning the Toss, DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues was asked about any change in the Playing XI, wherein she said, ''Deeya Yadav comes in. She’s 16, but she can really smash the ball out of the park. That’s all I’ll say.''

For those unversed, Deeya Yadav was signed by DC for Rs 10 lakh at the auction, after her magnificent performance in domestic cricket for Haryana. In the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, Deeya scored nearly 300 runs in eight innings. She is also fondly called 'Choti Shafali'.

Youngest debutant in WPL history

Deeya Yadav (Delhi Capitals) - 16 years, 103 days

Ganulan Kamilini (Mumbai Indians) - 16 years, 213 days

Shabnam Shakil (Gujarat Giants) - 16 years, 263 days

Parshavi Chopra (Mumbai Indians) - 16 years, 312 days

Alice Capsey (Delhi Capitals) - 18 years, 205 days

Meanwhile, DC won the Toss and elected to bowl first in the reverse fixture against the Mumbai Indians in Vadodara. Batting first, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side posted 154 runs in 20 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten half-century from Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Before this game, MI stood at the second spot in the Points Table with four points and two wins in five matches. On the other hand, DC were at the bottom of the list with just one win and two points.