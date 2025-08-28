Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who is Danish Malewar? 21-year-old Vidarbha batter outshines skipper Rajat Patidar in Duleep Trophy 2025

Competing for the Central Zone against the North East Zone, Malewar indeed scored a century. However, should this achievement be considered valid, given that it was against a noticeably less formidable opponent? Perhaps it should. After all, this might merely be the appetizer before the main event.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 05:31 PM IST

Who is Danish Malewar? 21-year-old Vidarbha batter outshines skipper Rajat Patidar in Duleep Trophy 2025
The Duleep Trophy 2025 has kicked off with a bang, as young Vidarbha batsman Danish Malewar and Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar both posted spectacular centuries, putting their team in a commanding position against the North East Zone. At just 21 years old, Danish Malewar continued his sensational run of form in first-class cricket. Playing at number three, he posted a masterful, unbeaten ton on the first day, showcasing the elegance and control that has made him a rising star. The Duleep Trophy debutant's innings was a continuation of his red-hot form from the previous season, where he was Vidarbha's third-highest run-scorer with 783 runs at an average of 52. His heroics in the Ranji Trophy final, where he scored 153 and 73, were instrumental in his team's victory.

While Malewar's innings was a display of sheer class, it was Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar who stole the show with his explosive stroke play. Patidar, fresh off a season where he led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their maiden IPL title, smashed a blistering century off just 80 balls. He was eventually dismissed for 125 off 96 balls. His innings, laced with 21 fours and three sixes, was a powerful statement to the national selectors as he eyes a return to the Indian Test team.

With Malewar unbeaten on 198 and Patidar's century setting the tone, Central Zone ended the first day on a dominant 432/2 before bad light forced an early conclusion. Malewar is now on the verge of a first-class double century, a milestone that would only solidify his status as a bright prospect for the future of Indian cricket.

Ranji Trophy Could Shape Future Opportunities

Similar to Pujara, Malewar had an impressive debut FC season last year, participating in 9 matches and amassing 783 runs with an average of 52. His performance included two centuries and six half-centuries, along with a strike rate of 51. This strike rate indicates that he is a diligent player who takes his time to construct his innings, a characteristic reminiscent of Pujara and even Dravid.

Regarding his two centuries in the Ranji Trophy — the first was against Gujarat, which featured skilled domestic bowlers like Arzan Nagwaswalla and Tejas Patel. The second century came against the finalists, Kerala, where he scored 153 and 73, contributing to his team's victory. That team also included Eden Apple Tom, MD Nidheesh, and the crafty Jalaj Saxena.

While it is important not to overemphasize his century against the North East Zone, Danish Malewar should definitely be considered a player to keep an eye on.

