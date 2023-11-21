Who is Daaji, spiritual guru who taught meditation to Rohit Sharma, his wife Ritika Sajdeh?

Daaji was born in Gujarat in 1956 and trained as a pharmacist in Ahmedabad. As a student of pharmacy, Daaji started practicing the Sahaj Marg system of Raja Yoga meditation in 1976 under the guidance of Ram Chandra of Shahjahanpur.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh believe in spiritual power and strength in meditation which they learned from Kamlesh Patel aka Daaji. For those who are unaware, Daaji is a spiritual leader, author, and the fourth in the line of Rāja yoga masters in the Sahaj Marg system of spiritual practice.

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh had also visited his meditation centre in Chegur in Hyderabad where Daaji conducted a 'heartfulness meditation' session for the couple.

“Rohit Sharma is a great example of what the human mind is capable of doing when it becomes focused. I am delighted that Rohit meditated with us. This should inspire many more to turn to meditation as a way of life," Daaji had said at the time.

Who is Daaji, the spiritual guru who taught meditation to Rohit Sharma, and his wife Ritika Sajdeh?

Kamlesh Patel aka Daaji is a spiritual leader and has been the president of the Shri Ram Chandra Mission, a non-profit organisation founded in 1945 and associated with the United Nations Department of Public Information, since 2014.

Daaji is also an author and has written two books on the topics of meditation and spirituality.

Daaji was born in Gujarat in 1956 and trained as a pharmacist in Ahmedabad. As a student of pharmacy, Daaji started practicing the Sahaj Marg system of Raja Yoga meditation in 1976 under the guidance of Ram Chandra of Shahjahanpur.

Daaji later moved to New York after completing his graduation with honours from LM College of Pharmacy, Ahmedabad. He lived in the US with his wife and his two sons and also earned a postgraduate degree after which he built a pharmaceutical business in New York.

Since 2003, Daaji has been working diligently for the Shri Ram Chandra Mission without holding any positions of profit.

READ | 6 countries where condoms are banned