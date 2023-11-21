Who is Daaji, spiritual guru who taught meditation to Rohit Sharma, his wife Ritika Sajdeh?

Headlines

These two superstars were offered to share screen space with Aamir Khan in blockbuster film, they rejected due to...

This star gave no solo hit, actresses refused to work with him, asked to quit acting, now earns Rs 100 crore per year

WhatsApp users can now link email address with their accounts

'PM Jhooth bolo Yojana to seek mandate...': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hits out at PM Modi

Messe Muenchen India and SEMI join forces to host SEMICON India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

These two superstars were offered to share screen space with Aamir Khan in blockbuster film, they rejected due to...

This star gave no solo hit, actresses refused to work with him, asked to quit acting, now earns Rs 100 crore per year

Messe Muenchen India and SEMI join forces to host SEMICON India

Indians to win golden bat in ODI World Cup

7 immunity boosting foods for a healthy life

7 benefits of drinking raisin water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Vaibhavi Merchant recalls being 'amused' by Besharam Rang controversy: 'There are far more things...' | Exclusive

Meet only Bollywood director with no flops, earned Rs 2000 crore; superstar rejected his film, later asked him for work

800 OTT release: When, where to watch Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic

HomeCricket

Cricket

Who is Daaji, spiritual guru who taught meditation to Rohit Sharma, his wife Ritika Sajdeh?

Daaji was born in Gujarat in 1956 and trained as a pharmacist in Ahmedabad. As a student of pharmacy, Daaji started practicing the Sahaj Marg system of Raja Yoga meditation in 1976 under the guidance of Ram Chandra of Shahjahanpur.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 02:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh believe in spiritual power and strength in meditation which they learned from Kamlesh Patel aka Daaji. For those who are unaware, Daaji is a spiritual leader, author, and the fourth in the line of Rāja yoga masters in the Sahaj Marg system of spiritual practice.

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh had also visited his meditation centre in Chegur in Hyderabad where Daaji conducted a 'heartfulness meditation' session for the couple. 

“Rohit Sharma is a great example of what the human mind is capable of doing when it becomes focused. I am delighted that Rohit meditated with us. This should inspire many more to turn to meditation as a way of life," Daaji had said at the time. 

Who is Daaji, the spiritual guru who taught meditation to Rohit Sharma, and his wife Ritika Sajdeh?

Kamlesh Patel aka Daaji is a spiritual leader and has been the president of the Shri Ram Chandra Mission, a non-profit organisation founded in 1945 and associated with the United Nations Department of Public Information, since 2014.

Daaji is also an author and has written two books on the topics of meditation and spirituality.

Daaji was born in Gujarat in 1956 and trained as a pharmacist in Ahmedabad. As a student of pharmacy, Daaji started practicing the Sahaj Marg system of Raja Yoga meditation in 1976 under the guidance of Ram Chandra of Shahjahanpur.

Daaji later moved to New York after completing his graduation with honours from LM College of Pharmacy, Ahmedabad. He lived in the US with his wife and his two sons and also earned a postgraduate degree after which he built a pharmaceutical business in New York. 

Since 2003, Daaji has been working diligently for the Shri Ram Chandra Mission without holding any positions of profit.

READ | 6 countries where condoms are banned

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This superstar got Rs 50 as first pay, now owns private jet, is richer than Tom Cruise, earns...

'Not planning to watch the match,': Anand Mahindra's epic move steals spotlight ahead of IND vs AUS final

Rohit Sharma reveals reason behind India's heartbreaking World Cup final loss

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Achieved our first breakthrough, say officials as 6-inch wide pipe reaches workers

Meet India's richest cricketer, much wealthier than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma combined, is married to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE