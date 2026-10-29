Who is Chinmay Sutar? Mizoram batter breaks 123-year-old record held by Australian legend

Mizoram batter Chinmay Sutar has created cricket history by breaking a 123-year-old record previously held by Australian cricket legend William Ponsford. The remarkable achievement has put the spotlight on Sutar and his record-breaking performance.

Chinmay Sutar just keeps making headlines. After that incredible 400 last week in the Ranji Trophy,he followed up with another stellar performance—this time, a knock of 135 against Meghalaya at the Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium in Nadiad, Gujarat.

Chinmay scored those 135 runs off 215 balls helping Mizoram take the first-innings lead even though Meghalaya put up a huge total of 562. After four innings, Chinmay has racked up 659 runs in his first-class career. All of his stats are fresh—he only debuted this season, joining Mizoram before the 2026-27 campaign.

His debut looked promising. Chinmay got 35 runs in his first innings, then came close to a century with a knock of 99 in the second. So close, but not quite. But the next match? He exploded. Chinmay made history by becoming only the second Indian to score a first-class 400—this one was against Nagaland and it happened in only his second game. That feat made him the first-ever player to score a quadruple century as their maiden ton in the format. Imagine starting your career with a bang like that.

Speaking of records, Chinmay’s 659 runs after four first-class innings is the best in history after debuting. For over a century, William Ponsford held that top spot. Ponsford’s four first-class innings for Victoria stood as a benchmark for 123 years. Chinmay just smashed it.

Here’s how Chinmay’s first four innings stack up:

- Against Manipur: 35 & 99

- Against Nagaland: 400 not out

- Against Meghalaya: 125

Compare that to Ponsford’s early outings:

- Against Marylebone Cricket Club: 9 & 19

- Against Tasmania: 162

- Against Tasmania again: 429

In his last game, Chinmay also broke Ponsford’s record for scoring a quadruple century the fastest. Chinmay did it in his second match, while Ponsford hit his in his third.

Now, Chinmay needs just 76 runs in his next innings to break the record for most runs in the first five first-class innings—a record still belonging to Ponsford. As for the first three innings, Sakibul Gani (who captains Bihar now) holds the record.

Here’s a quick look at the numbers:

- Sakibul Gani: 1st innings – 341, after 2 – 439, after 3 – 540

- Chinmay Sutar: after 4 – 659

- Ponsford: after 5 – 724

- Bashir Shah: after 6 – 831, after 7 – 900

- Ponsford: after 8 – 1,051 | after 9 – 1,096 | after 10 – 1,120

Chinmay started out in Mumbai and was part of the Mumbai Cricket Association but switched over to Mizoram this season. He never played first-class cricket for Mumbai—despite their storied history—but did play two List A games for his home state, one in 2019 and another in 2026 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Seems like that decision to move paid off big time.