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Who is Ben Treloar? Australian umpire set to officiate in India’s Ranji Trophy

An unusual umpire exchange will bring Australian official Ben Treloar to the Ranji Trophy, offering the umpire an opportunity to officiate in India’s premier domestic cricket competition. Know more about him.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 03:45 PM IST

Who is Ben Treloar? Australian umpire set to officiate in India’s Ranji Trophy
The Australian umpire to officiate in the Ranji Trophy. (Pic credits: X)
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As part of the umpire exchange program announced by Cricket Australia and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Australian umpire Ben Treloar is set to officiate in two matches of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

As per this arrangement, Indian umpire Parashar Joshi will travel to Australia for three domestic games, including two Sheffield Shield matches and one One Day Cup match.

Who is Ben Treloar?

Treloar is an experienced Australian cricket umpire who has officiated across First-Class, List A and T20 cricket. In his career, he has served as an umpire in 30 First-Class games, 2 List A matches and 39 Big Bash fixtures. He has also officiated two Women's One Day Internationals and four Women's T20 Internationals.

Apart from officiating cricket games, Treloar also works as the Umpire Education Officer at Cricket New South Wales, where he helps train and develop upcoming umpires. As per the arrangement, Treloar will officiate Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat from October 18 to 21, followed by Mumbai's fixture with Haryana from October 26 to 29.\

 

 

Who is Parashar Joshi, and which matches will he officiate in Australia?

The Indian umpire has also officiated in several domestic tournaments across multiple formats. He has served as an umpire in 19 First-Class matches in the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy, 32 List A games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Deodhar Trophy, and 40 T20 matches.

What is the BCCI-Cricket Australia umpire exchange programme?

This exchange will provide both officials with experience of different playing conditions and domestic cricketing environments. Not only this, but these arrangements also strengthen the bond between the two cricket boards, which also helps in umpire development.

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