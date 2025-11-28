Who is Ayush Mhatre? SMAT 49-ball centurion and CSK's young sensation set to lead India in U19 men's Asia Cup

Ayush Mhatre, retained by Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2026, has become one of India’s most exciting young talents after smashing a 49-ball century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His rapid rise continues as he is now set to lead India in the upcoming U19 Men’s Asia Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) just dropped their squad for the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup, and honestly, it’s got some buzz. They’ve picked Mumbai’s Ayush Mhatre as captain—a hard-hitting opener who’s been on fire lately. This isn’t just some random choice. The 18-year-old’s been tearing up the domestic scene.

The timing couldn’t have been better. Hours before the squad came out, Mhatre smashed his first T20 century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He hammered an unbeaten 110 off just 53 balls against Vidarbha, hitting his hundred in only 49 deliveries—pretty wild. Eight fours, eight sixes, and he basically carried Mumbai to a big chase of 193. If anyone needed proof he’s ready to lead, this was it.

Mhatre’s not new to the big stage, either. He came up through Mumbai’s tough cricket circuit and even made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings in 2025. He didn’t just show up—he gave them the quick, aggressive starts they needed and did enough to get retained for IPL 2026. That’s not something you see every day from someone his age.

Now, he’s set to lead India’s U19 team in Dubai from December 12 to 21. He’s already captained the side in Australia earlier this year, so this isn’t his first rodeo. Vihaan Malhotra will be his vice-captain for the 50-overs tournament, which is basically a dress rehearsal for the ICC U19 World Cup coming up in a couple of months.

The squad itself looks stacked. There’s 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who turned heads with a T20 century off just 32 balls in a youth tournament—not something you see every season. India, who’ve won this thing eight times, kick off their campaign on December 12 and then face Pakistan on December 14. That’s always a big one.

With Mhatre at the helm—someone who’s already played IPL and top-level domestic cricket—people will be watching closely. He’s leading a group that could be the future stars of Indian cricket, and this Asia Cup is their first big test together.

India U19 squad for Asia Cup: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh (subject to fitness clearance), Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.

Standby players: Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, B.K. Kishore, Aditya Rawat.

Also read| 'Do din mein match khelna hai': Virat Kohli clutches his ribs as he bursts into laughter at Kapil Dev impression - Watch