Who is Auqib Nabi Dar? J-K uncapped star pacer sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.40 crore after fierce IPL 2026 auction war

Auqib Dar emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the IPL 2026 auction as the uncapped Jammu and Kashmir player was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.40 crore. DC beat competition from Rajasthan Royals, RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad after a dramatic bidding war.

The IPL 2026 mini-auction had its fair share of surprises, but nothing quite matched the buzz around Jammu and Kashmir’s Auqib Nabi Dar. Here’s a guy who walked in uncapped, with a base price of just Rs 30 lakh. By the end of a wild bidding war, Delhi Capitals bagged him for an eye-popping Rs 8.40 crore. That’s over 2700 percent more than his starting price—and, at this point, no other Indian player in the auction has gone for more.

So, what’s the big deal about this 29-year-old right-arm medium pacer? Honestly, his rise has been building for a while. He’s been tearing up the domestic circuit, especially in the last couple of seasons. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, he was everywhere—second-highest wicket-taker, and the top pacer, grabbing 44 wickets at an average of just 13.93. Then he kept the momentum in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, nabbing 15 wickets in seven games, with an economy rate that never crossed eight.

The auction itself was a frenzy. Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals started trading blows right away, and things escalated fast. Royal Challengers Bangalore jumped in, then Sunrisers Hyderabad cranked up the heat. But it all came down to a tense showdown between SRH and DC, and the price just kept climbing—past Rs 7 crore, past Rs 8 crore—until DC finally sealed the deal at Rs 8.40 crore.

Also read| Here's why Cameron Green will get Rs 18 crore despite being sold for Rs 25.20 crore to KKR at IPL 2026 auction

If you look at Nabi Dar’s journey, it’s about more than just numbers. In the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy, he pulled off something wild: four wickets in four balls for North Zone. Not just a bowler, either—he’s chipped in with the bat too, hitting his first first-class half-century (55) for J&K against Rajasthan last October.

Delhi Capitals made a smart call here. They needed a homegrown pace option who could deliver right away, and Dar fits that bill. He models his game after Dale Steyn—tight lines, sharp swing, always in the contest. Plus, he can add a few handy runs down the order. This signing gives DC a real edge, plugging a gap in their squad with someone who’s already shown he can handle the pressure.

Also read| After Cameron Green, SRK's KKR land Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 18 crore at IPL 2026 auction