Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks 76-year-old Test record on debut

At the age of 38 years and 301 days, Asif Afridi has made history by becoming the oldest cricketer to achieve a five-wicket haul on his Test debut, breaking the 76-year-old record previously held by Fen Cresswell.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 03:26 PM IST

Making a Test debut at the age of 38 is something few could imagine. Yet, Pakistan's left-arm spinner, Asif Afridi, has not only achieved this milestone but has also delivered a record-setting performance against South Africa during the second Test in Rawalpindi.

At 38 years and 301 days, Afridi has set a new record as the oldest cricketer to take a five-wicket haul on his Test debut, surpassing the previous record held by New Zealand's Fen Cresswell. Cresswell accomplished this feat in 1949 at the age of 34 years and 146 days.

Banned for spot-fixing

Afridi faced a six-month ban for spot-fixing before the Pakistan Cricket Board permitted his return, although they did not provide any explanation for lifting the ban.

As reported by AFP, Asif Afridi was charged with two counts in 2022 for failing to report corruption. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) imposed a six-month suspension on him due to his involvement in spot-fixing within domestic cricket.

After serving his ban, Afridi was reinstated by the PCB, again without any stated reason for the decision.

A debut at retirement age

Now, at an age typically associated with retirement, Asif Afridi is making his international debut for Pakistan. At 38 years and 299 days, he has become the third-oldest player to debut in Test cricket for Pakistan.

The record for the oldest Test debut for Pakistan is held by Miran Bakhsh, who was 47 years and 284 days old when he played his first red-ball match against India in Lahore on January 29, 1955.

Aamir Elahi, who represented both India and Pakistan, first debuted for India against Australia in Sydney on December 12, 1947. Five years later, he made his Test debut for Pakistan on October 6, 1952, at the age of 44 years and 45 days in a match against India.

Outstanding first-class record

Asif Afridi boasts an impressive track record in First A cricket. He made his first-class debut for Abbottabad against Rawalpindi on January 5, 2009. Since that time, he has claimed 198 wickets across 57 matches, with an average of 25.49 and a strike rate of 2.92.

In first-class cricket, Asif has achieved eight four-wicket hauls and 13 five-wicket hauls. He has also taken 10 wickets in just 10 matches on two occasions. Throughout this period, Asif has accumulated 1630 runs, which includes one century and eight half-centuries.

Asif Afridi puts Pakistan in command

After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bat first. Under the leadership of captain Shan Masood, who scored a determined 87 runs, Pakistan set a challenging total of 333 runs before being dismissed. Keshav Maharaj was the standout bowler for the visitors, taking seven wickets for 102 runs in his 42.4 overs.

In response, Tristan Stubbs displayed resilience for South Africa, scoring 76 runs off 205 balls, bringing the visitors close to Pakistan's first innings total. However, despite Stubbs's commendable effort, wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals from the other end. The main threat was Asif Afridi, who claimed his fifth wicket on the fifth delivery of the 76th over in the South African innings. By dismissing Simon Harmer, Afridi set a new record in Test cricket, breaking a 76-year-old milestone.

ALSO READ| Invited for dinner, then disaster struck: How three Afghan cricketers lost their lives in airstrike

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
