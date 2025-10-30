Who is Ashleigh Gardner? Australian all-rounder who lit up WWC semi-final with fiery fifty and her beautiful love story with Monica Wright

Ashleigh Gardner has become Australia’s driving force in the Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final, dazzling fans with her all-round brilliance. Off the field, she shares a heartwarming love story with wife Monica Wright — a tale of passion, pride, and inspiration.

As Australia forges ahead in its quest for another ICC Women's World Cup title, one name stands out prominently: Ashleigh Gardner. The dynamic all-rounder has been pivotal in the defending champions' pursuit, showcasing game-changing performances on the grandest stage. However, beyond her explosive centuries and vital wickets, Gardner's narrative is also one of remarkable personal resilience, deeply rooted in her beautiful love story with her wife, Monica Wright.

At just 26 years of age, Gardner has already established herself as one of the top cricketers globally. A formidable right-handed batter and a clever off-spinner, she epitomizes the modern Australian cricketer – aggressive, adaptable, and composed under pressure. Her recent performances in the World Cup have been nothing short of extraordinary. She delivered a stunning 115 off 83 balls against New Zealand, making history as the first woman in World Cup history to score a century while batting at number six or lower. Just days later, she scored an impressive 104* off 73 balls against England, leading Australia to a memorable victory. In the semi-final against India, her vital 63 off 45 balls was instrumental in setting a challenging target, showcasing her knack for accelerating when it counts the most.

Gardner's influence goes beyond white-ball cricket. She made headlines in the 2023 Women's Ashes Test by achieving the best-ever Test match bowling figures by an Australian woman (12 wickets for 165 runs). A proud Muruwari woman, she is only the second Indigenous Australian woman to represent her nation in Test cricket, carrying a significant legacy. Her achievements include multiple T20 World Cup titles and two esteemed Belinda Clark Awards – Australia's highest individual accolade for a female international player.

Nevertheless, Gardner's path is not just marked by her achievements on the field. Her public relationship with Monica Wright has provided insight into her life beyond the game. Monica, always a steadfast supporter, has been seen enthusiastically cheering from the stands. Their love story strikes a chord with fans, symbolizing resilience and authenticity in the spotlight. Recently, Monica shared a subtle yet impactful post on social media regarding police escorts for the team in India, following a security incident, which underscored the challenges and unique situations that often come with the lives of elite athletes and their partners.

Together, Ashleigh and Monica embody a compelling narrative of success, partnership, and visibility. As Gardner continues to excel in the cricketing arena, her personal journey alongside Monica adds an additional layer of inspiration to an already remarkable athlete.

