Who is Anushka Sharma? Rising India all-rounder earns maiden cap vs South Africa

Anushka Sharma, a promising Indian all-rounder, is set to make her international debut against South Africa. Here’s everything you need to know about the young cricketer, her domestic career, playing style, and rise to the Indian team.

International cricket has a way of making debuts feel either inevitable or like the reward for relentless effort. For Anushka Sharma, a 22-year-old all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh, Sunday’s second T20I against South Africa at Kingsmead wasn’t just a first step—it was her big arrival. When captain Harmanpreet Kaur handed her the India cap, Sharma instantly moved from promising domestic star to a key part of India’s plans for the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup.

India had dropped the opening match of the series, so Sharma’s inclusion in the XI was as much about looking forward as patching up the present. She replaced Renuka Singh Thakur, who was rested, and was brought in to steady the middle order and offer extra support with the ball. Usually, all eyes land on stalwarts like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet, but Sharma’s debut felt like more than a fresh face—it reflected India’s drive toward younger, more versatile talent.

Her path to the national side got fast-tracked during the 2026 Women’s Premier League. Playing for the Gujarat Giants, who snapped her up for ₹45 lakh—the most expensive uncapped player in the auction—she didn’t just justify the price, she made it look like a bargain. Sharma ended the season as the Giants’ top Indian run scorer, tallying 177 runs at a rate of 129.19. Her 103-run partnership with Ashleigh Gardner against UP Warriorz pretty much summed up her style: cool under pressure and always finding the boundary when it mattered.

Of course, Sharma’s strengths go way beyond IPL glitz. In the U-23 trophy, she was unstoppable, racking up 322 runs in just eight innings, with two centuries. Whether anchoring or attacking, Sharma kept her domestic strike rate at 128.28, making it impossible for selectors to overlook her.

Now, with the World Cup in England coming up this June, Sharma’s batting and bowling flexibility gives India a whole new set of options. The series heads to Johannesburg and then Benoni, so she’ll get four more chances to prove herself.

Not long ago, Sharma was playing local cricket for India C and Central Zone. Suddenly, she’s standing on the Kingsmead turf—and she looks right at home. With her first India cap in hand, the question isn’t whether she can compete. It’s just how far she can go now.

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