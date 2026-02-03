FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Anushka Sharma? Know all about Gujarat Giants player who is a superfan of Virat Kohli

A Gujarat Giants' all-rounder has been trending on social media since the start of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. In a recent interview, the 22-year-old, who also shared her name with Kohli's wife and Bollywood star, revealed that she is also a big fan of Team India's star player.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketing personalities in the history of the sport and has a fan following in millions on social media. One such female fan, who made her Women's Premier League (WPL) debut in this edition, is Anushka Sharma. Yes, you read it right! The name is Anushka Sharma, which is exactly the same as that of Kohli's wife, who is a popular Bollywood diva.

 

Anushka made her WPL debut for Gujarat Giants (GG) with a game against UP Warriorz (UPW) last month in Navi Mumbai. She was signed by GG for Rs 45 lakh after a bidding war with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the WPL 2026 mega auction, making her the most expensive uncapped pick in the auction.

 

In her debut game, she came to bat at number three and added 44 runs on the scoreboard in just 30 balls at a strike rate of nearly 147. In her innings, she slammed seven boundaries.

 

Who is Anushka Sharma?

 

The 22-year-old all-rounder hails from Gwalior and represents the Madhya Pradesh women's cricket team and the Central Zone women's cricket team. In her debut WPL season, she has played six games and amassed 161 runs, and is the leading run-scorer among uncapped players in the tournament.

 

 

Not many know that the GG all-rounder is a huge fan of Virat Kohli and once she revealed that Kohli's 82-run knock against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup had a big impact on her career.

