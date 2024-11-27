Anshul Kamboj, 23, previously played for Mumbai Indians in 2024, featuring in three IPL matches and taking two wickets.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, having won five IPL titles under MS Dhoni's captaincy. However, last season, with Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain, the team failed to make it to the playoffs. In the IPL 2025 auction, CSK acquired players such as Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, and Shreyas Gopal. Additionally, experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made his return to the team. Furthermore, during the auction, Chennai made Anshul Kamboj a millionaire by purchasing him.

During the recent auction, a bidding war took place among Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians for Anshul Kamboj. Delhi Capitals made the initial bid, followed by Chennai, who placed a higher bid for the player. Ultimately, Chennai acquired Anshul for Rs 3.40 crore, which is 10 times his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Anshul Kamboj, 23, previously played for Mumbai Indians in 2024, featuring in three IPL matches and taking two wickets. In addition to his IPL stint, he represents Haryana in domestic cricket, where he has gained significant recognition. Kamboj became a standout performer for Haryana by taking 10 wickets for 49 runs in 30.1 overs during a Ranji Trophy match against Kerala. His remarkable achievement made him the third player to take 10 wickets in a Ranji Trophy innings. His outstanding performance has now been rewarded in the mega auction.

Anshul Kamboj has taken 57 wickets in 19 first-class matches and 23 wickets in 15 List-A games.

Full Squad of Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2025:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway (Rs. 6.25 crore), Rahul Tripathi (Rs. 3.40 crore), Rachin Ravindra (Rs. 4 crore), R. Ashwin (Rs. 9.75 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (Rs. 4.80 crore), Noor Ahmad (Rs. 10 crore), Vijay Shankar (Rs. 1.20 crore), Sam Curran (Rs. 2.40 crore), Shaik Rasheed (Rs. 30 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (Rs. 3.40 crore), Mukesh Choudhary (Rs. 30 lakh), Deepak Hooda (Rs. 1.70 crore), Gurjapneet Singh (Rs. 2.20 crore), Nathan Ellis (Rs. 2 crore), Jamie Overton (Rs. 1.50 crore), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs. 30 lakh), Ramakrishna Ghosh (Rs. 30 lakh), Shreyas Gopal (Rs. 30 lakh), Vansh Bedi (Rs. 55 lakh), Andre Siddarth (Rs. 30 lakh).