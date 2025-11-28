Who is Anirudha Srikkanth? MS Dhoni's ex-teammate, son of 1983 World Cup winner marries actor-model Samyuktha Shanmuganathan

Anirudha Srikkanth, former domestic cricketer, ex-teammate of MS Dhoni and son of 1983 World Cup winner Kris Srikkanth, has married actor-model Samyuktha Shanmuganathan. The wedding has sparked widespread interest as fans look back at his cricketing journey, family legacy and personal life.

The worlds of cricket and Tamil cinema celebrated a new union as former Indian Premier League (IPL) player Anirudha Srikkanth tied the knot with actress and model Samyuktha Shanmuganathan on Thursday, November 27, in an intimate ceremony held in Chennai.

Who is Anirudha Srikkanth?

If you have followed cricket, you probably remember Anirudha from his days with Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He’s the son of Krishnamachari ‘Kris’ Srikkanth—yes, the 1983 World Cup legend. Anirudha was a regular in the CSK squad from 2008 to 2013, often sharing the field and the dressing room with M.S. Dhoni. He really made headlines in the 2011 season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, smashing 64 runs off 55 balls and grabbing the Man of the Match award. After putting away his bat, he switched gears to cricket commentary and analysis.

Samyuktha, his bride, is a well-known face in Tamil entertainment. She first made waves as Miss Chennai in 2007 and later appeared in films like Varisu and Tughlaq Darbar. Most people remember her from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, where she became a household name. Before stepping into showbiz, Samyuktha worked as a software engineer and even started her own businesses—talk about a diverse résumé.

The wedding itself was low-key but elegant. Photos floating around social media show Samyuktha glowing in a gold-toned saree with classic temple jewellery. Anirudha matched her look with a gold shirt and veshti.

Both Anirudha and Samyuktha are starting this new chapter after previous marriages. Samyuktha has a son, Rayan, from her earlier marriage to businessman Karthik Shankar. Anirudha was married to model Aarti Venkatesh.

Rumors about their relationship had been swirling for a while, especially after they posted a Diwali photo together in 2025. Now, with the wedding official, congratulations have poured in from celebrities and fans alike—everyone’s excited to see what’s next for this new power couple.

Also read| After Royal Challengers Bengaluru, another title-winning IPL franchise put on sale as valuations skyrocket