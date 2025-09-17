Who is Andy Pycroft? ICC match referee at centre of IND–PAK Asia Cup 2025 handshake row

ICC match referee Andy Pycroft is at the center of the current controversy surrounding the Asia Cup. The PCB has accused Pycroft of favoring India in the handshake incident and has requested his removal as match referee for the Asia Cup.

After the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on Sunday, September 14, drama started off the field. The Indian team skipped the customary handshake with the Pakistani players as a way to show disapproval, and the Pakistani team wasn't happy with match referee Andy Pycroft after their loss. The 2025 Asia Cup saw more drama on September 17 when Pakistan threatened to boycott their important match against the UAE in Dubai. This happened because of the controversy surrounding the India-Pakistan match earlier in the tournament. During that game, the Indian team reportedly didn't shake hands with the Pakistani players before and after the match, leading Pakistan to accuse Andy Pycroft of bad behavior.

GEO News reported that Pycroft told Pakistani captain Salman Ali Agha at the toss that there wouldn't be any handshakes. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) says this goes against the traditions and rules of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). The PCB complained to the International Cricket Council (ICC), saying the referee broke the spirit of cricket and wanted Pycroft removed from all remaining Asia Cup matches in a letter to ICC General Manager Wasim Khan. The ICC stood by their referee.

Who is Andy Pycroft?

Andy Pycroft has been on the ICC’s Elite Panel since 2009 and is a seasoned referee. Pycroft, a former Zimbabwean batsman, played 72 first-class and 100 List A matches, scoring 4374 and 2576 runs, respectively. He has also scored 152 runs in 3 Tests and 295 runs in 20 ODIs.

He’s officiated 103 Tests, 248 ODIs, 184 men’s T20 Internationals, and 21 women’s T20 Internationals.

Pycroft has been in trouble before, like in the 2018 ball-tampering issue with Australian players Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft in Cape Town. During last year’s Boxing Day Test, he fined Virat Kohli for a shoulder barge against Sam Constas.

He also has a history with the Pakistan team. Pycroft was the match referee when Saeed Ajmal and Mohammad Hafeez were reported for suspect bowling actions. Now, Andy Pycroft is facing criticism from Pakistan again, after India had a great game because of their performance and decisions.

