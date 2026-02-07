FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Ali Khan? USA pacer who dismissed Abhishek Sharma on golden duck

Ali Khan dismissed the Indian opener on a golden duck in the IND vs USA match in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026. Know more about the speedster.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Feb 07, 2026, 08:24 PM IST

USA pacer Ali Khan is trending high on social media after he dismissed star Indian opener Abhishek Sharma on a golden duck. India and the USA began their ICC T20I World Cup 2026 with the group stage game at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Monank Patel won the Toss and chose to bowl first against the defending champions. When Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav was asked his take on the Toss, he said that he also wanted to bat first and post a big total on the board. However, the destiny had something different in mind for the home side.

In the first over, Ishan Kishan opened the Indian innings and posted seven runs, including a maximum. In the next one, Ishan took a single, bringing Abhishek Sharma to the striker's end. Abhishek fell into Ali's trap and gave away his wicket on the first ball, bringing the crowd at the Wankhede to a utter silence.

After him, wickets fell in quick succession, and after the completion of the Powerplay, the defending champions already lost four top-order batters, including three wickets in a single over from Shadley van Schalkwyk.

Who is Ali Khan who dismissed Abhishek Sharma on golden duck?

Ali Khan is a Pakistan-origin US citizen who was born in Attock, Panjab. He made headlines even before the commencement of the 20-team tournament when he posted a picture of himself on Instagram, claiming that he had been refused an Indian visa.

Meanwhile, Ali made his debut as an international professional cricketer when he represented the USA for the first time in 2019 against Papua New Guinea. Apart from this, he has played in several franchise leagues, including the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and Major League Cricket (MLC). 

