Who has scored most runs in T20 World Cup history? Where are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma on the list?

T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli is just a few runs away from claiming a terrific T20 World Cup record on the back of some sensational batting in Australia. Kohli is unbeaten at the T20 World Cup 2022 with scores of 82* and 62* in India’s first two matches.

With 144 runs already in this year’s T20 World Cup, Kohli now has a total of 989 runs in the shortest format. This puts him only behind one man in the list of highest run getters in T20 World Cup history.

Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene currently holds the top spot with 1016 runs in 31 T20I innings. Kohli is just 28 runs away from beating his record and could achieve it in nine less innings than Jayawardene if he is able to get the required runs against South Africa on Sunday.

India skipper Rohit Sharma is the only other Indian in the top 10 highest run scorers in T20 World Cups. Sharma is not that far behind and is placed at fourth with 904 runs in 32 innings. West Indies batting great Chris Gayle occupies the third spot above Sharma with 965 runs in 31 innings.

Apart from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the next Indian on the list is former batting ace Yuvraj Singh, who is placed 13th with 593 runs in 28 innings.

Both Kohli and Sharma will be looking to improve their run record when India faces off against South Africa at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at Perth, Australia.

Highest run getters in T20 World Cups - Top 10 list

Mahela Jayawardene (SL) - 1016 Virat Kohli (IND) - 989 Chris Gayle (WI) - 965 Rohit Sharma (IND) - 904 Tillakratne Dilshan (SL) - 897 David Warner (AUS) - 778 Shakib al-Hasan (BAN) - 729 AB de Villiers (SA) - 717 Kumar Sangakkara (SL) - 661 Shoaib Malik (PAK) - 646

