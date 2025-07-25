Who asked Rishabh Pant to bat with injured leg? Former Indian cricketer spills the beans

On the second day of the Manchester Test, India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant came out to bat despite an injured leg. He even smashed his 18th half-century in the red-ball format of the game.

Rishabh Pant, India's vice-captain, showcased his inner strength and determination towards the game when he entered the ground again to play after sustaining a leg injury earlier in the match. Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar praised Pant for his decision to come out and called it a moment that the cricket world will remember for the next 50 years. Pant received a standing ovation from the spectators and played a 54-run knock against England off 75 balls on Day 2 of the Manchester Test.

Who asked Pant to bat despite injured leg?

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said, ''When we saw him talking to Gautam Gambhir and he was in his white dress, we thought he might come at the end of the innings. But he came on the field after the next wicket. He is injured, but never underestimate this player. Even if he is told that he cannot move his feet, he can still control the game with his excellent eye and hand coordination. England should be worried that Rishabh Pant is back, even if he is clearly in pain.''

Sanjay Manjrekar even compared this incident to what Anil Kumble did once when he entered the ground wearing bandages on his face. ''Such moments are recorded in history which are remembered for decades. This shows how eager he is to play for India. Test cricket has a different charm in England. The amount of attention a cricketer gets here is not found anywhere else. Perhaps this is the reason why Pant has made up his mind to leave his mark in Test cricket as compared to white-ball cricket,'' he added.

Meanwhile, the Shubman Gill-led Team India posted 358 runs in the first innings, courtesy of 61-run and 58-run knocks from Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal. After Stumps on Day 2, England were 225/2 with Ollie Pope and Joe Root at the crease.

(With ANI inputs)