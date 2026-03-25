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'Who are you? What are you?': Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh targets R Ashwin, vows to silence Arjun Tendulkar critics

Yograj Singh has launched a fresh attack on Ravichandran Ashwin while backing Arjun Tendulkar. The father of Yuvraj Singh vowed to prove Arjun’s critics wrong, triggering a new debate in Indian cricket, with his strong remarks quickly going viral across social media.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 04:58 PM IST

'Who are you? What are you?': Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh targets R Ashwin, vows to silence Arjun Tendulkar critics
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Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh strongly criticized Ravichandran Ashwin for his comments regarding Arjun Tendulkar’s prospects of making it into the Lucknow Super Giants XI this season. Ashwin had voiced skepticism about Arjun securing a place in the playing squad, highlighting the fierce competition present within the team.

Arjun, who previously played for the Mumbai Indians, was traded to LSG before IPL 2026 and has been diligently striving to establish himself in this new setting. However, earning a spot in the team will be challenging. The franchise boasts a formidable lineup of Indian pacers, including Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, and Mohammed Shami. With such well-established players in contention, Ashwin believed that Arjun might find it difficult to get playing time.

Yograj launched a fierce attack on Ashwin for doubting the young player’s position in the XI. Clearly upset by the comment, the former Indian cricketer did not hold back, criticizing Ashwin’s judgment and questioning his right to make such assessments about a player who is still working to establish himself.

"He is talking bulls**t, this guy, Ashwin, whoever he is. He should know what to talk about somebody. Somebody's sitting on the television and talking,' Oh, he can't do this, he can't do that'. Who are you? What are you?" Yograj said on InsideSport.

Yograj continued his outburst with sharper comments, drawing from his own discussions about Arjun and sharing insights he gained firsthand during the young player’s time in Goa, while also mentioning conversations with his son Yuvraj and other coaches.

"He is Sachin Tendulkar's son, that is a different story. When he was here, I told Yuvi, that all of you are concentrating wrong on Arjun Tendulkar. He is not a bowler, he had a spine problem, and his hands come down from 45 degree. When he was here, I was talking to him. I told his coach as well when he was with the Goa team," he added.

The former cricketer concluded with a dramatic statement, issuing a bold challenge to detractors while reaffirming his faith in Arjun, asserting that he could elevate the young player’s game if given the chance.

"If you can't do it. Send him to me, I challenge the whole world that if Arjun Tendulkar spends six months with me, he will surpass all the batters in this world. If not, I will cut off my beard and throw it," he concluded.

Also read| IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR retire jersey No. 12 ahead of upcoming season - Here's why

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