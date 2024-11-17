With INR 75 crores already allocated, MI still has INR 45 crores available to strengthen their squad.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are currently preparing for the IPL 2025 mega auction, having already retained five key players in anticipation of the bidding process. With INR 75 crores already allocated, MI still has INR 45 crores available to strengthen their squad.

Among the retained players are star performers such as Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah, who collectively form the core of MI's squad. Despite this strong foundation, there are still crucial positions that need to be filled during the upcoming auction in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

As we look ahead to the auction, it is essential for MI to identify potential targets that can complement their existing lineup and enhance their chances of success in the upcoming season.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler can provide Mumbai Indians with a high-quality wicketkeeper and a dynamic opening batsman. His demonstrated proficiency in opening the innings makes him a top contender for the role.

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar's proficient off-spin bowling and impressive batting abilities make him a valuable asset for MI, providing balance in both departments at number 7. His improved batting skills further enhance his value to the team.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal would make a valuable addition to the Mumbai Indians squad, addressing their requirement for a high-caliber leg-spinner. Chahal has the potential to work in tandem with Bumrah as the primary spinner in MI's bowling lineup. Should MI be able to accommodate him within their financial constraints, his presence would significantly bolster their bowling attack.

Trent Boult

Trent Boult, a former player for Mumbai Indians, would provide a wealth of experience to MI's bowling attack. His exceptional skill in swinging the ball early in the innings would prove to be invaluable. MI should consider reacquiring him to enhance and complement their pace attack.

Ishan Kishan

Mumbai Indians (MI) may consider targeting Kishan, a skilled opening batsman and proficient wicketkeeper. His previous tenure with the franchise positions him as a compelling candidate, assuming that competing teams do not surpass their bid. Kishan was acquired by Mumbai for Rs 15.25 crore during the 2022 mega-auction, only to be released prior to the IPL 2025 season.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has proven himself as a reliable and consistent performer in the IPL, amassing an impressive 3,157 runs from 107 matches. As a top-tier wicketkeeper, he would undoubtedly be a valuable addition to any team's lineup, particularly Mumbai Indians. It is anticipated that his market value will continue to increase, as franchises seek to bolster their batting order by securing his services.

Jason Holder

Holder's consistent performance and experience with both batting and bowling make him a reliable choice in the lower order. His presence would provide stability and serve as a dependable backup during critical, high-pressure situations.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have one Right to Match (RTM) card remaining, which they can utilize for uncapped players. There are two standout candidates for MI's RTM options:

Anshul Kamboj

Anshul Kamboj, who made his IPL debut in 2024, has displayed great potential with his bowling skills. Mumbai Indians (MI) may consider targeting Kamboj in the upcoming auction, particularly because they have the option to use their Right to Match (RTM) card for an uncapped player.

Nehal Wadhera

Nehal Wadhera, a talented middle-order batsman, has experienced a varied IPL career thus far. Mumbai Indians already boast established players in the middle order, potentially hindering the opportunities for the Punjab-based batter.

