Which former cricketer started to 'shiver' when Dhoni asked him to bowl, know now!

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently opened up about some of the interesting stories from the "ICC 2011 CWC" during the conversation with Paddy Upton on his podcast 'Lessons from the World's Best'. During his interaction, he opened up on an interesting story from India vs Pakistan clash during the World Cup Semi-final match.

India vs Pakistan match is always a high-intensity match and it gets more following if the cash between both the teams is during the cricket world cup.

Speaking about a time from India's semi-final clash, Harbhajan Singh revealed, "There were times when I was playing India vs Pakistan World Cup match in Mohali. When Dhoni asked me to bowl in the second spell I actually started shivering. They were batting really well at that stage. He asked me to bowl after the drinks break. I did not want to show people the pressure,”

During his conversation with Paddy Upton, Harbhajan further explained that keeping calm is very important in pressure situations. "You have to keep calm and think that you've done this before and for all these years, you have worked hard for this moment. Keep those emotions aside, focus, take a deep breath and do what you know you do best. I got a wicket off the first ball itself and it helped me get my confidence back.

