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Which ex-Pakistan cricketer did Nana Patekar support after his mother’s death? Untold story revealed

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit has recalled how Bollywood actor Nana Patekar stood by him after his mother’s death. Discover the touching story behind their bond and the late actor’s heartfelt support during one of the most difficult periods of his life.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 09:18 PM IST

Which ex-Pakistan cricketer did Nana Patekar support after his mother’s death? Untold story revealed
Nana Patekar died at the age of 75. (Credit: X)
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On October 8, Bollywood woke up to the heartbreaking news that Nana Patekar, a true giant of Indian cinema had passed away at 75. It hit hard—here was a man who spent nearly fifty years lighting up the screen in every kind of role you could name. He made you laugh, gave you chills and at times left you on the edge of your seat with his intense performances. Whether he played the hero, the villain, or somewhere in between, Nana Patekar left an indelible mark on generations of moviegoers.

As the news spread, tributes poured in. It wasn’t just the film world showing their respect—sports figures, politicians and everyday people shared their memories and condolences. His influence, though, didn’t stop at India’s borders. Even former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali posted an emotional video on X, recalling the personal bond he shared with Nana Patekar. That sort of cross-border respect really says something about how deep and wide the actor's impact went.

“Early in the morning I heard sad news. Our very dear brother, friend, and living legend is no longer in this world—Nana Patekar Sahab has passed away. What a person he was; he acted in movies exactly as he was in real life. We had nicknamed Latif as 'Nana'. Because of Nana Patekar, we first talked back in 1994, and it all started from there,” he said.

“Now there are so many memories. Usually, we spoke once or twice every month. When my mother was alive and in the hospital, Nana Ji called every week. He offered many prayers, talked at length with my mother, and listened to old stories. When my mother passed away, he told me, ‘Hey Basit, take care of yourself now’. And when I had my heart issue and returned home, I received a message asking about my health and telling me to call when I felt better. When I called him back, he inquired about how everything went, including the stent placement,” he added.

“He was such a wonderful human being. For people who only knew him through movies, he was the exact same person in real life as well. People praised him, and we were fortunate to have many conversations. Sometimes we would ask him about a specific scene in a movie, and he would playfully say, ‘Shut up, what do you know?’. The love and affection he gave as an elder was truly incredible,” he continued.

“I still can't believe this news. The man did not look 75 years old. I used to always call him ‘young man,’ and he would reply, 'Forget it, both you and I are old now'. It is deeply painful. And I will say one thing here: Nana Ji had as many admirers in Pakistan as he had in India and across the world. People loved him very much," he concluded.

Patekar died on Thursday in Goa after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Manipal Hospital where the medical staff did everything they could, fighting for about 45 minutes to revive him, but he couldn’t be saved. Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Head of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, was the one who broke the news. According to Dr. Salkar, Patekar had called a friend around 2:30 am, letting him know he was unwell. The friend arrived at Patekar's home by around 4 am—but by then, there was little anyone could do.

Over the decades, Nana Patekar became an iconic figure in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. His career began back in 1978 with Gaman and from there he never looked back. His unforgettable performances in films like Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi, and Ab Tak Chhappan showed just how versatile he was. Even in his later years, he never stepped away from what he loved. His recent work included Housefull 5, where he shared the screen with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan,and Riteish Deshmukh. He also played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri and made a memorable cameo in Subedar, starring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

Also read| 'I didn't feel like eating': Nana Patekar’s viral remark on Virat Kohli resurfaces as fans pay tribute to the late actor

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