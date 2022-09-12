Search icon
Which 6 Indian players from last year's T20 World Cup missed out on T20 World Cup 2022 squad?

As many six players who featured in Team India's squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup have missed out on T20 World Cup 2022 squad. Read on to know more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:37 PM IST

Jadeja misses out on World Cup through injury, while Shami is in standby players' list

BCCI on Monday announced India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Rohit Sharma is set to lead the Men in Blue, with KL Rahul as his deputy. Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Kartik have both made the cut, while Jasprit Bumraha and Harshal Patel both return to Team India's squad after missing Asia Cup 2022 through their respective injuries. 

Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan, and Ishan Kishan are among some big names who missed out on India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad, 

Whereas there are as many as six players who represented the Men in Blue in last year's T20 World Cup but were not included in the 2022 T20 World Cup squad. 

Ravindra Jadeja is the first major absentee. The all-rounder injured himself during Asia Cup 2022 and had to undergo knee surgery, which ruled him out of contention for the World Cup squad. 

Mohammed Shami is another major absentee, the senior pacer has been included in the list of standby players, so if one of the pacers from the main roster gets injured, then Shami could be included in the World Cup roster. 

The other four players include Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur. 

While Kishan and Thakur had represented India recently, both players were part of the Indian team for the Zimbabwe tour, Chahar was last spotted playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2022, whereas Varun Chakravarthy last played a T20I for India in November 2021 and was most recently spotted in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. 

Alongside Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer have been named in the list of standby players. 

India will play their first match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

