The decision by India not to send their team to Pakistan was met with strong criticism from the PCB, who were insistent on hosting the entire tournament.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is poised to reach a final decision regarding the potential hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 venue on Saturday, November 30. A virtual meeting was convened by the ICC with representatives from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday to address the ongoing dilemma surrounding the venue and schedule for the ninth edition of the tournament.

Initially, Pakistan was chosen as the sole host for the Champions Trophy. However, the BCCI expressed concerns about sending their team to their neighboring country due to security reasons and proposed a hybrid model. This model would see the Indian team playing all their matches at a neutral venue.

The decision by India not to send their team to Pakistan was met with strong criticism from the PCB, who were insistent on hosting the entire tournament. Despite the ICC's request for the PCB to consider and confirm their stance on the potential hybrid model, the Pakistani board remains steadfast in their refusal to compromise.

"Pakistan will not keep participating in events in India while Indian authorities keep refusing to send their teams to Pakistan. Such an imbalance is not acceptable," Mohsin Naqvi told media in Lahore on Wednesday. "Our stance is well known. We will safeguard Pakistan's interests."

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has remained steadfast in their stance of not sending their team to Pakistan. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is under significant pressure from all parties involved, as they are required to release the schedule 90 days prior to the start of the event, but they are currently 10 days behind schedule.

Also read| IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli on verge of breaking THIS record of Brian Lara in 2nd Test vs Australia at Adelaide