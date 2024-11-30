Pakistan has been selected as the host nation for the tournament, marking their first time hosting an ICC event since the 1996 ODI World Cup.

The upcoming ICC event that teams are eagerly anticipating is the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in February after an 8-year hiatus. Pakistan has been selected as the host nation for the tournament, marking their first time hosting an ICC event since the 1996 ODI World Cup. However, concerns arose when India declined to travel to Pakistan due to security reasons, casting doubt on the future of the tournament.

In response to the impasse, the ICC convened a meeting in Dubai with representatives from all full member nations, including the PCB and BCCI. It appears that a resolution is on the horizon, with a hybrid model being proposed as the solution.

Reports indicate that the ICC Champions Trophy will be played in a hybrid format, with the Pakistan Cricket Board ultimately agreeing to the arrangement. Under this model, most matches will be held in Pakistan, while India's matches will be played at a separate venue. Specifically, games involving India are slated to take place at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE.

As a result, the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan group stage match, tentatively scheduled for March 1, will also be held in Dubai instead of the originally planned Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

According to a report by PTI, the PCB has agreed to the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025 under two conditions. Firstly, Pakistan will not participate in any ICC tournament matches in India until 2031. Secondly, the PCB is seeking a larger share of the ICC's annual revenue.

Overall, it appears that a compromise has been reached, paving the way for an exciting and competitive Champions Trophy in 2025.

