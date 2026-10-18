Where is Mohammed Shami? Veteran pacer’s absence from Ranji Trophy after New Zealand snub sparks debate

Mohammed Shami’s absence from the Ranji Trophy has sparked questions following his omission from India’s plans for the New Zealand series. With the veteran fast bowler missing from the domestic cricket spotlight, attention has turned to his prospects of returning to the Indian team.

Prominent Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is sitting out Bengal's second Elite Group C Ranji Trophy 2026-27 encounter against Services at Palam A Stadium in Delhi. Despite delivering an impressive four-wicket haul in Bengal's opening Ranji Trophy match in Kalyani, Shami was absent from the playing XI announced on Sunday (October 18).

Shami remains injury-free but has opted to miss this fixture following his exclusion from India's roster for the forthcoming multi-format New Zealand tour.

Anticipating selection recognition based on his stellar debut performance in Bengal's inaugural Ranji Trophy clash, Shami found himself overlooked for the New Zealand assignment. His spot in the XI has been filled by his sibling Mohammad Kaif.

Beyond Shami, Bengal's second Elite Group C match also sees the absence of Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep from the playing XI. Their unavailability stems from their inclusion in India A's squad for three unofficial Test matches in New Zealand.

Mukesh and Akash Deep are heading to New Zealand imminently for the unofficial Test series commencing October 24 in Lincoln. Shahbaz Ahmed and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal have stepped in as their replacements against Services.

Akash Deep has additionally earned a spot in India's Test contingent for the two-match New Zealand series launching November 19 in Wellington. During Bengal's Ranji Trophy opener, he claimed two first-innings wickets and one second-innings dismissal against Delhi. He also featured for Rest of India in the Irani Cup match versus Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar, taking three batters in each innings.

India's New Zealand tour encompasses five ODIs and two Test matches. The ODI series kicks off November 4, with the Test series beginning November 19. Jasprit Bumrah has secured a Test squad berth, while Mohammed Siraj features in both ODI and Test selections.

Shami's exclusion has drawn considerable scrutiny given his impressive track record and proven expertise, especially in high-stakes international competitions. Yet whispers about his capacity to maintain extended bowling performances have surfaced throughout the selection discussions. To date, the selection committee has refrained from publicly disclosing the precise rationale behind this decision.

Also read| Mohammed Shami left out of New Zealand tour: Is his international career nearing its end?